Massive Stockton pallet fire fueled by winds, prompts evacuations

- The fire department has called a fourth alarm in the city of Stockton in a large pallet fire fueled by high winds that prompted evacuations early Thursday evening. As many as five homes burned, one of which was destroyed, according to Fire Chief Erik Newman.

There is also one person reported to be injured, thought the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The fire was first reported around 5:15 p.m. in the area of 2325 E Weber Street and B St., according to Stockton firefighters. Thick-black smoke could be seen for miles and from an aerial view from KCRA's news helicopter. The flames came close to several homes in the neighborhood and the blaze was fast moving.

Trees and train rail cars could be seen on fire. Winds pushed the fire through several commercial properties.

The fire may have originated in a pallet yard. Stockton firefighters are having trouble working under difficult conditions to bring the fire under control.