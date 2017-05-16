Police officer shot in New York village

- New York State Police are investigating the shooting of a police officer in the Village of Maybrook, New York. The extend of their injuries are unknown at this time but Trooper Steven Nevel says the officer is expected to survive.

State Troopers, State Police investigators and a negotiator are on scene. A subject is barricaded in a residence at this time, according to state police.

They say that the investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available, including the name of the officer who was shot.

Maybrook is a community of about 3,000 people in Orange County, about 60 miles outside of New York City. It is just west of Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.