For Florida Gov. a friend in White House and foes back home

- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is bashing his fellow Republicans over a new state budget, giving his strongest sign so far that he may veto the $83 billion spending plan and force state legislators back to town.

Scott on Tuesday called the budget a backroom deal that makes "families think politics is nothing more than a game." Legislators approved the budget this week and ended their annual session.

Scott was expecting a successful year now that his friend and ally President Donald Trump is in the White House.

But the GOP governor is at odds with legislators because they have cut funding for programs that Scott says are needed for jobs.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who calls the programs "corporate welfare," defends what legislators have done and says he is waging a fight for the "soul of the party."