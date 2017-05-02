HAZMAT situation at Frederick hospital after residents receive suspicious package by mail

A HAZMAT situation is unfolding at Frederick Memorial Hospital, which has also forced the closure of a portion of Military Road. Few details were immediately available, but authorities say two men received a suspicious package at their home, and then began suffering from burns and respiratory issues.

Lt. Clark Pennington, commander of the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Frederick Police Department, said the two men, both Frederick residents who live on Military Road, came in around noon. They were suffering from burns and having difficulty breathing after receiving a package in the mail-- which they brought with them to the hospital.

Pennington said police and fire crews were called, and the situation is being treated as a HAZMAT. Crews are working to make sure that whatever was inside the package is safe and doesn't cause any danger to anyone else.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner is at Frederick Memorial Hospital, where the main entrance was roped off and a decontamination tent was set up near the emergency room. Wagner said there was lots of equipment at the scene.

Pennington said, and investigators are working to determine the origin of the package and whether or not there was any criminal activity involved.

A Frederick Memorial Hospital spokesperson said the emergency room is not accepting new patients as a result of the investigation, but inpatient treatment continues as normal. No hospital staff have been impacted. Ambulances carrying new patients are being diverted to other hospitals.

The two patients who received the package are going through the decontamination process, which is standard operating procedure in a potential HAZMAT situation.

Investigators are also at the residents' home on Military Road, where the package was received, making sure that other residents and the neighborhood are safe. After making forced entry into the house, authorities said nothing suspicious was found at the home where the package was originally opened.

The home where the package was received is near Fort Detrick. Authorities would not say whether the residents who received it are members of the military.



Military Road is closed from West 7th Street to Rosemont Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Another briefing is expected at 3 pm.

