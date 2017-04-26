Delaware state police trooper shot at convenience store dies

- A Delaware state police trooper has died after being shot outside a Wawa in Bear, Delaware, this afternoon. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

State police said Wednesday at a news conference at Christiana Hospital that the trooper received treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital, but passed away there.

According to authorities, shortly after noon Wednesday a trooper observed a suspicious vehicle on Pulasky Highway in Newark. Two suspects were observed in the car. Authorities say one of the suspects exited the vehicle and fired several rounds hitting the trooper. One suspect was arrested without incident. The other suspect fled on foot.

.@FOX29philly State Police chopper overhead at scene where suspected shooter of Trooper is hold up. Barricaded#fox29 pic.twitter.com/1wjxgOhByB — Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) April 26, 2017

Police say a suspect is holed up in a house about 15 miles south of the shooting scene and has fired on officers there. They are trying to negotiate with him.

Due to the incident, Brick Mill Road is currently closed between Marl Pit Road and Middletown Odessa Road.

People who live in the subdivision of two-story homes are being urged to stay inside and lock their doors. Schools in the area have also been locked down.