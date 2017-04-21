More Russian spy planes, bombers approach Alaskan airspace

(FoxNews.com) - Russian Bear bombers and spy planes buzzed Alaskan airspace the past two nights in a repeat of incidents earlier this week, two U.S. officials told Fox News on Friday.

Wednesday night a pair of Russian spy planes IL-38s flew near the Aleutian Islands in the Bearing Sea staying in the U.S. Air Defense Zone for a few hours before departing.

Thursday night, a pair of long-range nuclear-capable Tu-95 Bear bombers flew near Alaska and Canada staying in each country’s air defense zone for hours.

In both incidents, the U.S. Air Force did not scramble any fighter jets or airborne warning planes (AWACS). The Russian jets in both incidents remained in international airspace. It was not immediately clear how close they came to mainland Alaska.

Russia has now flown bombers or spy planes near Alaska on four consecutive nights this week, the first time since President Trump took office that Russia has flown this close to the United States.

The Russian action comes less than a week after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump said U.S.-Russian relations had reached a "low point."

