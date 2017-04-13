Trump, in fresh warning: North Korea 'will be taken care of'

- President Donald Trump is sending North Korea a fresh warning, calling it a "problem" country that "will be taken care of."

Trump commented on North Korea after he was asked about the U.S. military's decision to drop the largest non-nuclear weapon it has ever used in combat on an area of eastern Afghanistan.

Asked whether dropping the bomb sends a message to North Korea as it continues to pursue nuclear and other weapons, Trump said it makes no difference.

Said Trump: "North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of."

Trump wants China to help contain North Korea, but in recent weeks he has signaled a willingness to handle the issue alone. Trump and China's president discussed North Korea at a meeting last week in Florida.

Late Thursday, North Korea's vice foreign minister told the Associated Press that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is now in a "vicious cycle," adding that President Trump is "making trouble" with "aggressive" tweets. He said Pyongyang won't "keep its arms crossed" in face of a preemptive strike by the United States.

Vice Minister Han Song Ryol made the comments in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Pyongyang on Friday.

Tensions are deepening as the U.S. has sent an aircraft carrier to waters off the peninsula and is conducting its biggest-ever joint military exercises with South Korea. Pyongyang, meanwhile, recently launched a ballistic missile and some experts say it could conduct another nuclear test at virtually anytime.

President Donald Trump upped the ante in a war of words with Pyongyang in a tweet on Tuesday that said the North is "looking for trouble."