Brit with lengthy rap sheet identified as London attacker

- The Islamic State group said through its Aamaq news agency Thursday that the attacker who plowed an SUV through at least a dozen people on a bridge in London and stabbed a police officer outside Parliament was a `soldier of the Islamic State.'

Khalid Masood, 52, was born in Britain and had been investigated for links to religious extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a sweeping speech to lawmakers in which she also encouraged people in London to go about their lives. At least eight people were arrested in raids, some in the central city of Birmingham.

Three people were killed in the rampage Wednesday. Masood was shot dead by police.

According to officials, Masood was born in southeastern England and was most recently living in the West Midlands, in central England.

Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn't the subject of any current investigation. Officials said that "there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

He had been arrested previously for assault, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses. His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

Among the killed was a man from Utah who was in London with his wife celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday to express his condolences.

"A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends."

President Trump said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it "big news." Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, said the U.S. would continue to monitor the situation and update the president. Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the incident, Spicer said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it "stands in solidarity" with the UK.

"With our partners in federal law enforcement, we are in close contact with our British counterparts to monitor the tragic events and to support the ongoing investigation," DHS said in the statement. "At this time our domestic security posture remains unchanged. However, our frontline officers and agents continue to stay vigilant in safeguarding the American people and our homeland."

Tourists were stranded for several hours on the London Eye, a large Ferris wheel, near the scene of the incidents.

The threat level for international terrorism in the UK was listed at severe. Wednesday was the anniversary of suicide bombings in the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people.

