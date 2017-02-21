Flooding prompts evacuations in California

- Authorities are warning residents living along the Tuolumne river in Northern California of possible flooding. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies have been knocking on doors at three mobile home parks in Modesto to notify people of the risk.

The Los Angeles Times reports that water being released upstream from the Don Pedro Dam spillway is swelling the river. Officials say the high river flows are expected to continue for at least four days and more rain is in the forecast.

In nearby Santa Clara County, San Jose fire rescue crews were busy pulling people out of the flood-soaked neighborhoods in the southern parts of the city as the waters of Coyote Creek continued to rise on Tuesday.

Boat crews pulled five people from a flooded homeless encampment near the Los Lagos Golf Course in South San Jose and were evacuating dozens of homes and businesses in the Nordale neighborhood near Kelly Park, according to San Jose fire spokesman Capt. Mitch Matlow.

"Coyote Creek is rising because of water coming out of Anderson (Reservoir)," Matlow said. "We have a neighborhood that's basically underwater."

Water rescue teams were using boats and other vehicles to go door-to-door and pull residents to safety, Matlow said.