Man kiled during Squaw Valley avalanche control activity

Officials say Joe Zuiches, an Olympic Valley resident and member of the Squaw Valley ski patrol, died during avalanche control activities.
By: Michelle Toy

Posted:Jan 24 2017 01:34PM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 11:15PM EST

SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. - A Squaw Valley employee was killed during avalanche control activities Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as  Joe Zuiches, a 42 year-old resident of Olympic Valley and a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012.

A Squaw Valley spokesperson said the incident occurred at the top of Gold Coast Ridge at 8:35 a.m. The cause is believed to be the detonation of an explosive charge.

An investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and North Tahoe Fire Department. 

Squaw Valley released a statement saying "The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected."

Squaw Valley was closed Tuesday while Alpine Meadows remained open.

 

