President Obama to attend aide's wedding Saturday in Florida

- President Barack Obama plans a quick trip to Florida on Saturday to attend the wedding of a longtime aide who wears several hats.

Marvin Nicholson is the White House trip director and personal aide to the president. He's also one of Obama's most frequent golf partners.

Nicholson and his fiancee, Helen Pajcic, are tying the knot at an evening ceremony in Jacksonville, Florida.

Pajcic's LinkedIn profile identifies her as a special assistant for vocational and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education

Both worked on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign before they joined the administration.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest didn't identify the soon-to-wed White House staffer when he announced the trip on Friday. Nicholson and Pajcic's wedding website gave them away.