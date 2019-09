- Tropical Storm Karen has formed and is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said that Karen formed in the Windward Islands on Sunday morning, prompting a variety of watches and warnings. It is currently about 60 miles north of Grenada and 85 miles west-southwest of St. Vincent.

They said that Karen is currently moving west-northwest at about 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. This motion is expected to continue throughout Sunday, with a turn toward the northwest on Monday. It will then turn toward the north on Tuesday. Little strengthening is expected.

Karen will reportedly move across the Windward Islands on Sunday, emerging over the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday night. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

ACTIVE WARNINGS AND WATCHES

Tropical Storm Warning

Grenada and its dependencies

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tropical Storm Watch

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

British Virgin Islands

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jerry is currently moving through the Atlantic at 10 mph and with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Some slight strengthening is expected and it is forecasted to turn toward the northeast by late Tuesday. It will pass near Bermuda at that time.

There is also a strong tropical wave located off the west coast of Africa. The NHC said that it is quickly becoming better organized and environmental conditions are conducive for further development. A tropical depression or storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves westward between 15 and 20 mph. Cabo Verde Island should monitor the disturbance and expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

