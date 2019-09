- Traffic congestion at a South Daytona school has some parents worried. Carolyn Marie Shaberis has three grandkids who attend South Daytona Elementary.

She tells the News Station the lines for parents waiting to pick up their kids when the bell rings at 2:30 can get so bad she waits hours in advance.

"Sometimes I sit here three hours, sometimes I sit here two hours. Like tomorrow, I'll probably be here a quarter to twelve," she said.

Last week, police confirm a student was hit by a car while crossing Kenilworth Avenue, just outside of the school. Police said the boy failed to yield the right away. They say he was not hurt and was released to his parents and the driver wasn't cited.

Parent Alexandria Mullis said she's not surprised, pointing to severe congestion.

"It just makes be concerned because there are parents that aren't paying attention, and they're pulling in and there're students crossing up here and it's just bad," she said.

She said some spots can get tricky.

"Right when you get to parent pick up there is an area where parents and children have to cross, and I do see parents and kids trying to cross really fast before a car," she said.

She said she hopes there are tighter safety rules following last week's incident.

"There's usually law enforcement out here, but I don't see them all the time. They were here this morning, but they're not here now which is when the congestion is getting this bad," she said.

Principal Tennille Wallace said they keep a close eye on the congestion to ensure students' safety.

"We have a long queuing line, which allows us to hold a lot of students in line. We have teachers that supervise every afternoon and extended supervision outside," she said.

Wallace said she's reminding parents and students to be safe during drop-off and pick-up.

"We want everybody to slow down, pay attention to students, be safe, allow enough time if you're in a rush," she said.

She said safety reminders are sent to parents via a newsletter.