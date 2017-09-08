Sponsored Advertising: Get out of your car loan or lease today!



Are you feeling trapped paying for a ride that’s unreliable or just flat out hate? Or maybe the monthly payment is just way too high and is making it too hard for you to keep control of your finances? Toyota of Orlando wants to help you regain control once again! We’ve just launched the Loan or Lease Release event, and we’re providing some of the best options to get you out of your old car loan or lease and into a new Toyota or reliable used car. And did we mention we want to make sure we keep your monthly car payments as low as possible? Now’s your chance to break out of paying for a car you feel constricted by!



Don’t miss out on new and used Toyota deals



If you’ve been waiting to find a good deal on a new Toyota, now is the time to get your hands on one! Here are some of the new Toyota deals that you can find during the Loan or Lease Release event at our Orlando dealership:

A new 2017 Corolla LE (Stk#: 7181345) for only $149/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 7440669) for only $199/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota Tacoma DBL Cab SR5 (Stk#: 7710519, V6) for only $199/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: 72500959) for only $199/mo**





But perhaps a new car isn’t exactly what you’re looking for. During this sales event at our Orlando dealership, there are plenty of Toyota deals on our favorite Orlando used cars. These include:





A used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P11967) for just $12,988*

A used 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: P11968) for just $15,988*

A used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: P11970) for just $17,988*





Visit Toyota of Orlando during before time runs out!



You won’t want to miss coming to Toyota of Orlando during the Loan or Lease Release event. In addition to the tons of Toyota deals and specials that are available, we have some other perks you can take advantage of. These include:

Extended hours until 10pm every night of the event

An increase in Toyota experts on staff that are ready to help you make your car shopping experience stress-free and easy. They’ll even help you take advantage of our Toyota deals!

Special APR rates from a variety of lenders to help make your dream car a reality

We’ll buy your car for its top-dollar value even if you don’t buy a car from us!





So what are you waiting for? The Loan or Lease Release event and all of its amazing Toyota deals will only be here for a month. Be sure to come to Toyota of Orlando to get you out of your old car today! We’re located at 3575 Vineland Road just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.







New 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 7440669



"Advertised lease" for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,921 due at signing, includes $2,668.05 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $19,127.50. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 10/03/17.







New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710519



"Advertised lease" for $199.55/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,399.55 due at signing, includes $3,401.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $24,406.20. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,183.80. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 10/03/17.







New 2017 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 7181345



"Advertised lease" for $149/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,899 due at signing, includes $2,951.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $149 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $13,084.50. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $5,364. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 10/03/17.







New 2017 Toyota Camry SE Model (2546) Stock #: 7250959



"Advertised lease" for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,519 due at signing, includes $2,520.85 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $14,590.70. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 10/03/17.











General Disclosure



*All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $798.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. Guaranteed loans on a pre-owned vehicle subject to C.A.C. requirements. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through October 3, 2017. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA's website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.