Sponsored Advertising: Find out more about the first hybrid car!



Do you remember when the Toyota Prius first came on the scene? It was 20 years ago! It’s hard to imagine that Toyota has sold this hybrid, the first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle, for so long. Ever since the Toyota Prius made its debut, it has been making an impact on the sustainability scene. Toyota of Orlando wants to give you the low down on why this Toyota hybrid is so special. We also put together just a few examples of how Toyota vehicles have made a difference by going green.



What to know about the Toyota Prius



20 years may not seem like a long enough time to truly make an impact on our environment. But in the two decades since the arrival of the Toyota Prius, Toyota has made incredible efforts to protect the planet! Here are some ways that Toyota has made a difference:

Reduction of CO2 emissions – The ten million Toyota hybrids have saved an estimated 77 million tons of CO2! This is thanks to the implementation of an electric motor working in tandem with the more traditional gas engine. That means when you’re performing tasks like accelerating or driving up hills, the engine doesn’t have to work as much which produces fewer emissions.

This is all pretty impressive. So why not join in on the conservation efforts? The Toyota Prius is a great place to start! You’ll love the following features:





A great fuel economy of 54 mpg in the city and 50 mpg on the highway

Six trim-levels

JBL GreenEdge speakers

Blind-Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Qi wireless charging

A power moonroof with sliding sunshade





Find a Toyota hybrid at Toyota of Orlando



Are you looking into getting a Toyota hybrid but don’t really feel like your style fits in a Toyota Prius? Toyota has plenty of models to offer to fit your needs. Some of the available hybrid models include:

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Avalon Hybrid





