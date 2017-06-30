Sponsored Advertising: Are you prepared for this hurricane season?



Hurricane season is in full swing here in Central Florida, and we’ve definitely had enough rain to make it feel that way. However, hurricanes are a completely different story than your afternoon thunderstorms. That’s why it’s important to start working on a hurricane preparedness plan if you haven’t already. Toyota of Orlando has put together some tips for you to know before a storm comes your way.



Hurricane preparedness tips for you to know



There’s a few ways to go about a hurricane preparedness plan. Here are some tips that Toyota of Orlando suggests following when you first hear about a storm heading your way.



Tip #1: Make two separate plans – You’ll need to create two separate hurricane preparedness plans. You’ll need one plan for if you stay in Orlando and one if you decide to evacuate.



Tip #2: Make sure to plan everything ahead of time if you’re evacuating – There are a series of things you need to make sure to do as part of hurricane preparedness if you evacuate. This includes figuring out a route plus an alternative one, filling up your gas tank before you leave, and figuring out how exactly to pack your car. We suggest figuring out the essentials first such as medicine, a change of clothes, chargers, bottled water, important documents and more! If you have pets, don’t forget their supplies as well.



Tip #3: Know what to do if you’re staying in Orlando – Even if you don’t plan on leaving, we suggest filling up your tank. This is just in case a mandatory evacuation goes into effect, and just in case events like a power outage occurs. You’ll also want to know a good place to park during your hurricane preparedness prep. The experts at our Orlando dealership suggest parking in an enclosed area that’s higher off the ground. That way you lower the chance of your car being hit by debris or flooding.



Make sure your car is prepared this hurricane season in Orlando



In addition to a hurricane preparedness plan for your family, you should also come up with one for your Orlando vehicle. In addition to knowing how to drive in bad weather, we recommend following these essential tips before the storm hits.



Tip #4: Has your car had its routine maintenance? – You’ll want to make sure your car has all the routine maintenance it could possibly need done before a hurricane makes landfall. That way you won’t have to worry about faulty lights, brakes, or getting a flat tire.



Tip #5: Make sure your Orlando Toyota is fully prepared – There’s no need to add additional stress to your life when a hurricane is on its way. So be sure to remove any valuables or important documents from your car. You don’t want to run the risk of them getting damaged during the storm.



Want to know more ways to keep yourself and your vehicle safe with hurricane preparedness tips? Contact our team at Toyota of Orlando! We’ll be able to suggest services and products that’ll make any plan easier this hurricane season. You can call us at (407) 298-4500.