Sponsored Advertising: New and used car deals for a limited time from Toyota of Orlando!
It’s time once again to take advantage of Toyota of Orlando’s amazing deals on new and used cars during the Hot Summer Sales Event! Find the car of your dreams during one of our biggest sales events.
Rock-bottom prices on new Toyota models during the Hot Summer Sales Event
During our Hot Summer Sales Event, you’ll find some of our lowest prices on leasing specials on some of the bestselling Toyota models. Some of these models include:
- The new 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stk #: 7710160 for $199/month** - The new 2017 Tacoma is the perfect Toyota truck for someone looking for the perfect blend of city and the outdoors. Features of this Orlando Toyota include a bed length of 60.5-inches and 41.5-inches wide, and Toyota safety features that include LATCH lower anchor and tethers for car seats and the Toyota Star Safety System.
- The new 2017 Toyota SE Camry (2546) Stk #: 7250827 for $199/month** - This new Orlando sedan is full of features that give it amazing performance capabilities. Some of the features in the 2017 Toyota Camry include a fuel efficiency of 24 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, Macpherson suspension, and more! Other features of this new Toyota include Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, and advanced voice recognition.
Find a great used car in Orlando for a great price
In the market for an Orlando used car? There’s no better time to find one than during the Hot Summer Sales Event. We have deals on used cars that include:
- A used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE Stk #: 7180744A for $11,988* - The Toyota Corolla isn’t the bestselling car in the world for no reason. Take home a legacy with this used car that includes an estimated fuel economy of 29 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. You’ll love features like traction control and the large number of airbags. Be sure to check out this used car at the Hot Summer Sales Event while it’s at one of our lowest prices!
- A used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE Stk #: 7440563A for $18,988* - This used 2016 RAV4 is perfect for those looking for a used SUV that’s at a great price and comes equipped with features like power windows and locks, SiriusXM radio, and more!
-
The Hot Summer Sales Event is a limited-time event, so be sure to visit and purchase a vehicle soon! Toyota of Orlando is located at 3575 Vineland Road, which is just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.
New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710362 “Advertised lease” for $199.55/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,299.55 due at signing, includes $3,401.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $24,406.20. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,183.80. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 07/04/17.
New 2017 Toyota Camry SE Model (2546) Stock #: 7250827 “Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,419 due at signing, includes $2,520.85 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $14,590.70. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 07/04/17.
General Disclosure *All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $698.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. Guaranteed loans on a pre-owned vehicle subject to C.A.C. requirements. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through July 4, 2017. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA’s website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.