Sponsored Advertising: This Toyota Land Cruiser is the fastest SUV in the world!



When you think about the Toyota Land Cruiser, you may associate it with top performance and a sophisticated style. You may even think of all the state-of-the-art technology and safety features that come with it. Though, you may not have associated this Toyota SUV with speed. Well, things are about to change. A custom Toyota Land Cruiser has officially claimed the title of being the fastest SUV in the world!



What makes this Toyota Land Cruiser the fastest SUV in the world?



We know that owning the “World’s Fastest SUV” might be a dream come true for some of you. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find this Toyota SUV at Toyota of Orlando…or anywhere else. This custom Toyota Land Cruiser was a concept created for SEMA last year.



But what makes this SUV the fastest? It can hit speeds of up to 220 mph! Here are some details on this Toyota vehicle:

This custom Toyota Land Cruiser was lowered closer to the road to reduce the amount of airflow under the bottom. This lessens the amount of drag the vehicle may face.

It has a modified stock engine that can reach 2,000 horsepower (a bit more than the original 268 horsepower is usually provides).

New Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires provide better handling, which is needed when reaching such high speeds.

The entire SUV was strengthened and reinforced so that it can handle such high speed and output of power.

Includes rocking Garrett turbochargers to help reach 2,000 horsepower.

It has a custom racing transmission that can handle the exponential increase in horsepower.