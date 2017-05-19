Sponsored Advertising: Toyota wants to send you soaring with a flying car!



The science fiction genre has predicted that we would have flying cars by now on a countless number of occasions. Unfortunately, we haven’t hit that phase yet. However, Toyota might have taken the necessary step to make what used to only belong in fiction a reality. Toyota has backed a project with the task of building a working flying car by the end of 2018 in Japan. You’ll probably see more news coming from Japan in the next coming years, but this will probably be one of the coolest bits of news.



Toyota hoping to debut flying car prototype at Summer Olympics



Despite not having too much information about this Toyota flying car concept, we do have some basic specs:

The car will be 9.5 feet by 4.3 feet, suitable to only containing one person.

Toyota is backing Cartivator, a Japanese-based firm working on the initial project. Toyota has already pledged 40 million yen!

The Toyota concept will be able to move around in a similar manner to a drone by using jet-propelled technology.

Will be able to ascend up to 33 feet above ground, and can maintain a top speed of 62 mph.





Our Toyota dealership in Orlando is extremely excited for what the future holds for this concept!



Toyota of Orlando’s top concept vehicles



While a flying car is pretty cool, there are plenty of other Toyota concept vehicles that we have information on! Here are some of the top ones picked by Toyota of Orlando:

Toyota FT-4X. This Toyota concept SUV is targeted toward millennials in its design and features. The rear door is a unique multi-hatch to be able to adjust to any sized cargo. There are also fun features included such as armrests that can double as water bottles and interior lighting that can be removed and used as flashlights. This is going to be the perfect vehicle for those wanting a Toyota that can adapt to any environment.

Without a driver, what use is a car? That’s why one of Toyota’s newest concept cars, the Concept-i, focuses all around you as a driver. This smart car not only includes smart technology and a futuristic design, it actually gets to know you as a driver. It can analyze your mood and emotions, executing actions such as changing music and lighting based on those emotions. There’s also a hope for it become a self-driving car! At Toyota of Orlando, we care about your need for technology. You can find so many intelligent features in our newest models available without having to wait for a concept vehicle to come out. Some of these include:





Head-Up Display

Multi-terrain monitor

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

JBL audio system with touchscreen interfaces

Bird’s Eve View camera





And many more! Visit us at 3575 Vineland Road just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall to see this Toyota technology in person.