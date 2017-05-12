Sponsored Advertising: Check out the best family cars out there!



We’re sure this past year has been full of running errands, school pick-ups and drop-offs, practices to make on time, and more. Well rejoice! You have a bit of a break for a few months until the school season starts right back up again. So before it’s that time once again, wouldn’t you like to be prepared? Toyota of Orlando can help you find the best family car available.



The Toyota of Orlando selection of family cars



If you’re looking for a new family car in Orlando, Toyota definitely deserves some consideration. With a ton of features for both convenience and performance, you’ll be sure to enjoy at least driving to each stop during your busy day. Here are some of the standout features that new Toyota models are equipped with.

Efficiency features. Some of our Orlando family cars are available in hybrid options, to ensure the greatest fuel efficiency possible while you run errands. Some of these vehicles include the 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. And if you’re looking for something that is especially powerful, the new Toyota Sequoia is the car for you.

Performance Features. Just because you’re driving a family car doesn’t mean your car can’t perform when it needs to. Some models, such as the 2017 Toyota Sienna come equipped with an all-wheel drive option that is perfect for those sudden Florida storms.

Make your drive the least stressful part of your day

Sometimes it takes more than just a drive-thru coffee to get you through the day. Our family-friendly new cars at Toyota of Orlando have the features you need to stay comfortable and relaxed during your drive time.

Connectivity. We know how important it is to stay connected. There could be a last minute change in plans or an important phone call to come through. You’ll be happy to know that some Toyota models come equipped with Bluetooth wireless streaming.

Plenty of space. Sometimes you won’t just be driving around your usual passengers. There could be scout meetings, or the occasional “Can we give Sam a ride home? They missed the bus.” The 2017 Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna can seat up to eight, and still have plenty of cargo space for anything from sports equipment to backpacks.

Safety. You aren’t just driving yourself, and we know it! Thanks to features such as steering wheel controls and voice command, you’ll be able to keep both hands on the wheel at all times even if you don’t like the song that’s playing. And your passengers will be thankful for that.