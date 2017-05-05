Sponsored Advertising: The Race to 1,000 is on at Toyota of Orlando



Toyota of Orlando is proud to announce that the Race to 1,000 sales event is back! Our goal is to sell 1,000 vehicles before Memorial Day, and we’ll need your help to get there. Because of that, we are offering some of our best deals yet on new and used cars that you won’t want to miss.



Buckle up in a new Orlando Toyota or preowned vehicle



Toyota of Orlando wants to make sure that you’re finding the car of your dreams. During the Race to 1,000 event, we are offering plenty of leasing specials on some of our fan and industry favorite models. You can find special leasing deals on the following vehicles:

A new 2017 Toyota Tacoma DBL Cab (Stk#: 7710131, DBL Cab, V6) for just $199/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 7180729) for just $149/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 7440152) for just $199/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: 7250767) for just $199/mo**





You can also find leasing promotions on the new Toyota Tundra and the new Toyota Highlander. If you’re looking for a new Toyota, now is the best time to get one.



Or maybe you’re looking to purchase a used car. Don’t worry – the Race to 1,000 event has you covered! Toyota of Orlando is proud to offer special pricing on some of our best used cars . Some of these include:





A used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P11886) for just $11,988*

A used 2016 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: P11890) for just $14,988*

A used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: P11880) for just $19,988*





Not only will you find used Toyota deals during the Race to 1,000 event, but deals on used Honda, used Nissan, used Ford, and more will be waiting for you. No matter what you’re looking for, we have something for everyone and they’re all priced at an affordable rate!



Additional perks only during the Race to 1,000 sales event



With this being such a large event, there’s even more perks to take advantage of other than heavy discounts! You’ll find benefits like:





Extended hours. We’ll be open until 10 p.m. ever y night, seven days a week. That includes Sundays!

Extra staff. Getting a new vehicle, whether brand new or preowned is a big commitment. We want to make sure you’re prepared with the help of even more of our staff being available to answer any questions you may have.

Great trade-in rates. Even if you decide not to buy from us, we’re offering you top dollar for your old ride.



The Race to 1,000 lasts until Memorial Day, so there’s no time to lose! Visit us at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall. For more information on our deals or to schedule a test drive, call us at (407) 298-4500.

