Sponsored Advertising: Take the 2018 Toyota C-HR for a test drive!



Trying to find an SUV that handles like a sporty sedan can be a challenge, especially if you’re also trying to get the connectivity you need AND stay on a budget. However, that’s about to change – Toyota of Orlando has proudly welcomed the 2018 Toyota C-HR, and this compact crossover embraces all of the above and more. And with a starting MSRP of just $22,500, putting it in your driveway is a very real possibility!



We love everything about this new compact crossover



What do we love about this new Orlando Toyota crossover? Well, we think you should get behind the wheel to see for yourself just how stylish, versatile, and teched-out it really is, but here are some of the finer points that we’re pretty excited to talk about when it comes to the 2018 Toyota C-HR:



It’s efficient. It’s a compact crossover so it has seating for five and also a roomy cargo hold (that’s easily accessed by a liftback design), but it still gets great fuel efficiency. The Orlando Toyota C-HR will help you save at the pump with 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.



It’s stylish. Have you checked it out? This new Toyota boasts a sharp and chiseled exterior with angular lines and flares. It’s available in hot colors like Blizzard Pearl and Blue Eclipse Metallic, and it’s also showcasing features like a rear spoiler, an aerodynamic body kit, cluster LED daytime running lights, and 18” sport alloy wheels. Plus, the rear door handles have a unique hidden design that ups the sport factor in a big, big way.



It’s performance-driven. Besides the fuel efficiency, you’ll find that the low stance of the 2018 Toyota C-HR lends for major maneuverability. It’s great around turns and in tight situations, and it also has a smooth and comfortable ride feel thanks to double wishbone and MacPherson strut suspension. Not only that, you’ll find Sport, Normal, and ECO drive modes up for grabs!



Get in the driver’s seat of the 2018 Toyota C-HR



It’s got top technology woven into its unique design. The Orlando Toyota C-HR offers you the best of the best when it comes to connectivity and entertainment features. You’ll find AHA Radio in the touchscreen interface, which means you have access to over 100,000 stations. On top of that, you’ll find a USB port with iPod connectivity, Bluetooth wireless streaming, steering wheel controls for audio, an optional Smart Key System with push button start, and voice recognition.



And you’ll love the way it handles. Like we said, with this compact crossover you’ll find the maneuverability and quickness of a traditional sedan, but with SUV style and space on the interior. What’s not to love?



Get into the 2018 Toyota C-HR today – it’s waiting for you at Toyota of Orlando! We’re open seven days a week at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.



