Sponsored Advertising: Get tips on protecting your car from summer



The weather is perfect this week here in Central Florida, but last week we got a little taste of what’s to come in the next month or so… summer heat. When summer arrives in the city beautiful, we see temperatures soar well above 90! That type of extreme weather can take a serious toll on your car when it comes to performance, appearance, and value. That’s why it’s so essential to protect your car inside, out, and under the hood when things heat up. Check out these four tips for protecting your car from extreme temperatures this summer!



Don’t forget to protect what’s under the hood with auto service



Tip #1: Remember what’s going on under the hood. It’s important to remain on a routine auto maintenance schedule, but even more so in the summer! You’ll want to schedule Orlando auto service on the regular to ensure your car has the tools – particularly, the fluids – it needs to get the job done. This means getting regular Orlando oil changes, as well as having your coolant checked. Remember, your car is already working hard to get the job done, and high temperatures make it that much harder!



Tip #2: Plan where you’re going to park. Think about your parking spot. If you can park in a garage, you’ll do your ride a major favor. However, our Orlando auto service techs noted that even parking under a carport or shady trees can help protect your car from damaging UV rays that fade the paint and the interior. Additionally, check the forecast and if you’re able to, crack your windows once you put your ride in park. It’ll let some of the hot air escape and keep your interior in better shape.



Tip #3: Invest in ways to protect your vehicle. Summer temps can do a number on your car’s appearance, so you’ll want to invest a little money into protecting it. A good coat of wax can protect the paint, and tint on your windows can shield the interior from harmful UV rays, as well as keep things cooler. Some other Orlando auto accessories to consider include a sunshade, seat covers, floormats, and a steering wheel cover!



Invest in Orlando auto accessories to ward off the sun!



Tip #4: Keep track of your tires. Your tires are already working hard to keep cool even when the weather is nice and temperate. However, when summer rolls around, the air is hot and so is the pavement. Combine this with hard-working tires and you’re more likely to experience problems if you don’t schedule routine auto service at Toyota of Orlando for them! Have them rotated, balanced, and inspected on a regular basis – our techs will check the PSI to ensure they’re fully inflated, and also check the general condition of them.



Now that you’re ready to tackle summer, are you on a routine auto service schedule? The Toyota of Orlando techs can help! They’ll get you on a routine and also send you helpful reminders when you’re due for an appointment. Call today at (407) 298-4500!



