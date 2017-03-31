Sponsored Advertising: Get reliable used cars at Toyota of Clermont!



Have you about had it with used car shopping? Finding the right used car for your life and your budget can be overwhelming. Luckily, our used Toyota dealership in Orlando can help. We have dozens of used Toyota cars – but only one that’s perfect for you! Narrow it down to the style, model, features, and price that you want!



Shop used Toyota cars today!



If you’re wondering what kind of used Toyota cars our dealership offers, check out some our best coupes, sedans, SUVs, minivans, and trucks:



Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 Convertible (Stk #: 7710074A) - $6,995*



Feel the spring air in your hair with this used Toyota convertible! Put the top down and enjoy the weather. When it’s cold outside, use the automatic temperature control and heated front leather seats to stay warm. The driving experience in this used Toyota is unlike any other! The 3.3 liter V6 engine lets fulfills your need for speed, and the 5-speed automatic transmission allows you to enjoy the drive.



Certified used 2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus Sedan (Stk #: 7860024A) - $14,995*



This like-new used Toyota is just waiting to be driven! Embellished with a Classic Silver exterior and Steel Blue interior, this used Toyota in Orlando is screaming stylish. The 17-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, and sport fabric trim make the exterior even more glamorous. This fuel-efficient used Toyota in Orlando gets 29 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.



Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE SUV (Stk #: P0984) - $22,995*



Make spring a season for family fun with a used Toyota SUV! This used Toyota RAV4 in Orlando has just over 3,000 miles on it – making it practically like new! Inside this used car, you and your family will love the power moonroof, wireless phone connectivity, remote keyless entry, and rear power liftgate.



Used 2012 Toyota Sienna LE Van (Stk #: 7530009A) - $14,995*



Is your family still growing? Get a vehicle that can accommodate your ever-growing brood, like a used Toyota Sienna! This Orlando used Toyota minivan can seat up to eight people and has almost 40 cubic feet of cargo space.



Certified used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Truck Double Cab (Stk #: 7830033A) - $31,995*



Take on difficult jobs and tough terrains with a used Toyota Tacoma! Under the hood is a 3.5 liter V6 engine that’s capable of 278 horsepower and 265 lb.-ft.. This Orlando used truck has a bold front grille that will get anyone’s attention on the road, along with front fog lights and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside is a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and steering wheel mounted audio controls.



Find an affordable used car in Orlando!



Don’t stress out about finding your next ride! Start by visiting our used car dealership in Orlando and let our sales associates handle the rest. They can help you find the exact car you need and are looking for.



Come see us at 16851 State Road 50! We’re located between the Florida Turnpike and Highway 27!



</span><span style="font-family: verdana; font-size: 10px;">*Price includes a service/handling fee of $698.50. (These charges represent costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale) and excludes tax, tag, title, and registration.</span></div>