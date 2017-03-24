Sponsored Advertising: 4 Things to Know about the 2018 Toyota C-HR



Are you looking for the best of both worlds when it comes to a vehicle? It’s difficult to find the vehicle you want with enough space and affordable fuel efficiency – but not for long! Toyota has announced the introduction of a brand new Toyota vehicle; A vehicle that combines the spaciousness of SUVs with the fuel economy of sedans. Toyota is introducing a new SUV crossover and it’s on its way to our new Toyota dealerships in Orlando. It’s called the 2018 Toyota C-HR!



What do you need to know about the 2018 Toyota C-HR?



The 2018 Toyota C-HR is rumored to arrive in April of this year, but we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Our Orlando Toyota dealerships are looking forward to having a new Toyota SUV crossover on the lot for those looking for an SUV with a smaller wheelbase or a car with a little more space. The 2018 Toyota C-HR is going to be a 171 inches long, which is 9 inches shorter than the 2017 Toyota RAV4. It’s also going have a smaller wheelbase with span of 104 inches. This new Orlando Toyota will still seat up to five people and provide plenty of cargo space in the back.



If you’re thinking about getting rid of your old ride, it’s the perfect time to trade in for a new Toyota crossover! The 2018 Toyota C-HR will be here before you know it – and we’ve got a couple things you should know about it:

It will be available in two different trim levels. The base model of the 2018 Toyota C-HR will be the XLE. The XLE will still have plenty of features, including an integrated backup camera and advanced safety systems. The starting MSRP for the Toyota C-HR XLE is rumored to be $23,460. The other trim level will be the XLE Premium. With this grade will be heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The starting MSRP for the XLE Premium will be about $25,310.

Toyota Safety Sense P comes standard. This advanced safety system, typically referred to as TSS-P, comes with a bundle of safety features designed to protect you and your car from collisions. TSS-P includes dynamic radar cruise control, pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane departure alert, and more.

It’s all about efficiency. This new Toyota crossover in Orlando will have a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. This engine may not be incredibly powerful with only 144 horsepower, but it does save you a few stops at the gas pump. The 2018 Toyota C-HR is estimated to get up to 29 mpg combined.

The cabin is crammed with technology. From the driver’s seat you’ll have access to the latest and greatest convenience features. The 2018 Toyota C-HR will come standard with a 7-inch touchscreen, electric parking brake, and steering wheel mounted audio controls.





