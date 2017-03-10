Sponsored Advertising: Clean your car up for spring with car detailing

Over the years, your used car has been through a lot. However, through every season, your Orlando used car has been reliable. This spring, Toyota of Clermont thinks you should reward your car with a spring clean! Spring cleaning your car is a great way to get it looking and smelling great again for the spring – and Toyota of Clermont has tips to help you get it there. Before spring gets here, use Orlando car detailing tips for spring car cleaning!

Spring clean with car detailing tips

When it comes to getting your Orlando used car clean and looking like new again, there are places to work on inside and out. Luckily, the car detailing experts at Toyota of Clermont have tips and tricks on how to quickly get your cleaner than ever.

1. Start with washing the exterior. Use soap and water to rinse and remove all the dirt and grime from the exterior. Don’t forget to wash the wheels and windows, too! Our car detailing experts in Orlando recommend using an ammonia-free glass cleaner for a streak-free and stink-free clean!

2. Use dryer sheets to remove dried-on bugs. In Central Florida, we’re all too familiar with love bugs and how they end up all over our used cars in the springtime. If you’re struggling to remove them with soap and water, try rubbing them off with a damp dryer sheet.

3. If you drove up north this winter, give the undercarriage of your used car a good rinse. This rinse will help remove road salt and sand that can cause car rust on the important mechanical components of your Orlando used car.

4. Wipe down the interior of your car, like the console and dashboard, with a damp cloth to remove dust and pet hair.

5. Remove trash from the inside of your Orlando used car. Break out the trash bags and get rid of all the wrappers and receipts left behind in your car.

6. Use a vacuum to clean up dirt, pet hair, and crumbs that have made a home on the floors and in the seats of your Orlando used car. Removing these messes will decrease your chances of ants and enhance the appearance of your ride.

7. Organize your glovebox. Remove those old receipts, napkins, and other junk that you’ve put in your glovebox because it was convenient. Get your glovebox and center console straightened up, making sure to leave important items inside.

8. Clean up your trunk. Sometimes, the trunk and cargo area can become the catch-all for items and belongings that are in the way. Take time to spring clean your trunk and clean it out. Use the vacuum to suck up in sand or other messes.

Get your Orlando used car cleaned up!

Spring is the time for fresh flowers and spring break – but not everyone has enough time to clean up their car themselves. If you want to leave the car detailing to the experts, bring your used car to Toyota of Clermont! To schedule an appointment, give us a call at (866) 454-1614!