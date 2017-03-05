Sponsored Advertising: Extended sales event at new Toyota dealership!

Good news is few and far between nowadays – but not at Toyota of Orlando! Our new Toyota dealership has a big announcement to share. We’ve officially EXTENDED our Payment Reduction Event. You have just a few more weeks to get to our family-owned and operated dealership and get help lowering your monthly car payment. Is this the first you’ve heard of our Payment Reduction Event? We’ve got all the details right here!
Shop new Toyota deals TODAY!
Now that our Payment Reduction Event has been extended, you still have a chance to come in and get out of your high monthly car payment. You can lower your monthly payment and get behind the wheel of a brand new Toyota or a like-new used Toyota car. We’re offering our lowest prices of the year on hundreds of cars, including:
- Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk #: P11850) just $12,988*!
- Used 2016 Toyota Camry SE (Stk #: P11836) only $15,988*!
- Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk #: P11848) for just $19,988*!
These used Toyota cars in Orlando are in great condition! Every one of our pre-owned cars have been put through a thorough safety inspection and come with a free vehicle history report. But, if you’re not interested in our best used Toyota cars – but a brand new car instead, you’ll be interested in our new Toyota lease deals!
If you like to change up your cars every few years, a new Toyota lease is the perfect solution! During our Payment Reduction Event, you can lease a brand new Toyota for a low monthly payment. For example, our Payment Reduction Event deals include:
- New 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk #: 7180366) for only $149 a month**!
- New 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk #: 7250420) only $199 a month**!
- New 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk #: 7440362) just $199 a month**!
- New 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 Dbl Cab (Stk #: 7710203) for just $199 a month**!
Lower your monthly car payment at Toyota of Orlando!
Our goal at Toyota of Orlando is to help you get out of that high monthly car payment and into new Toyota or used Toyota that you love and can afford. During our extended sales event, we’re doing all we can to better serve you.
- We will be open extended hours! Toyota of Orlando will be open until 10 p.m. 7 days a week during our Payment Reduction Event so you can shop when it’s convenient for you!
- We’ve hired and trained extra staff! To assist you in your car shopping experience, we’ve brought on more product specialists, sales specialists, and finance associates.
- You can get top-dollar cash for your old car! Bring in your clunker car and have it appraised right on the spot. Take top-dollar cash for its value and put it toward your new Toyota!
If you’ve got questions or want more information about our Payment Reduction Event, just stop by or call us! We’re located at 3575 Vineland Road and our phone number is (407) 298-4500!
