Sponsored Advertising: Become a pro at car tire maintenance



You’ve been driving for years – but that doesn’t mean you know everything about cars! When it comes to maintaining you’re ride, you’ve got the basics down: oil change, tire rotation, and brake pad replacement. However, as a car owner, there are a lot of things you should know to keep your car in tip-top shape – including car tire maintenance!



Save money with car tire maintenance



At our Toyota Service Center in Orlando, we get a lot of questions every day about problems and issues people are experiencing with their vehicles. To help you answer all of your car questions, Toyota of Clermont has gathered a list of your most common car tire questions – and answered them! If you’ve got questions about your car tires, take a look at our Toyota Service Q & A:



Our Toyota Service Center technicians often get asked, “What does this light with the squiggly line mean?” According to one of our expert service writers, he automatically knows that this “light with the squiggly line” is the tire pressure light on your dashboard. If you see this light turn on in your car, this means that one or more of your car tires doesn’t have enough air in it. This could be because of cold weather, a leak, debris stuck in the tread, or a flat tire!



Another question our helpful Orlando Toyota Service techs get often is, “how do I know when I need new car tires?” It’s important to know the answer to this question, because driving on bad tires is very dangerous. Your car tires need to be replaced if you notice bulging, bald spots, or wear bars in the tread or the sidewall. You can test your tire tread to see if it’s too low. Place a penny upside in the tread; if you can still see the top of Abraham Lincoln’s head, your tire tread is too low and you need new car tires!



“Can you repair my tire?” The answer to this question is always different depending upon the tire. When it comes to car tire repairs, there are two types: patch and plug. A patch involves removing the tire and attaching an adhesive patch to the inside of the tire over the rip, tear, or hole. A plug is placed into the damaged area and then expands to fill in any open space. Whether or not your tire can be repaired, depends on how extensive the damages are. Typically, if a tear or hole on the tire is over an inch long or wide, the tire needs to be replaced.



When tires begin to show signs of wear they start to give you clues that they need to be replaced. If you find yourself asking, “why is the road noise in the cabin so loud recently?”, it could be because your tires have worn down and need to be replaced at our Orlando Toyota Service Center.



