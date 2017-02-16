Sponsored Advertising: The 2017 Toyota Highlander is perfect for February fun!



Do you ever feel like you’re on a treadmill that doesn’t stop? Whether you’re heading to work, picking up the kids, or running errands, it seems like you’re always busy. Throughout the week you spend a lot of time in the driver’s seat. Toyota of Clermont may not be able to make your schedule any less busy, but we can help you enjoy the time you spend in the car. Instead of struggling through the week in your clunker car, upgrade to the 2017 Toyota Highlander near Orlando!



Find joy in the 2017 Toyota Highlander!



Your day to day drive can feel mundane over time, especially in car that offers no excitement or entertainment. At Toyota of Clermont, we want you to get rid of your old car and get into a new Toyota SUV that will help you enjoy your drive time. The 2017 Toyota Highlander offers more than just getting from Point A to Point B; this new Toyota near Orlando has:



Space



If you’re stuck driving a compact car, you and your kids are often squished and uncomfortable. The 2017 Toyota Highlander has available third-row seating, bringing the seating capacity up to 8! In addition to plenty of room for passengers, this new Toyota SUV has over 13 cubic feet of cargo space for all of your cargo needs.



Power



Under the hood of the new Toyota Highlander near Orlando is a 3.5 liter V6 engine that will get your blood pumping while behind the wheel. This reliable engine can create 185 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. This new Toyota has the get-up-and-go that you’ve been craving.



Fuel Efficiency



Of course, it’s not all about power. The 2017 Toyota Highlander also offers great fuel efficiency. Available in three hybrid models, this new Toyota SUV gives you the chance to go green and save at the gas pump. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid gets 30 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.



Entertainment



You’ll have a great time in the driver’s seat when you’ve got Entune Audio and available Entune App Suite at your fingertips. Your kids will enjoy the ride too, thanks to the optional rear-seat Blu-ray Disc Entertainment System. Your little ones can watch a movie on the 9-inch display with wireless headphones -and you can enjoy the silence.



Safety



Peace of mind is another guarantee in the 2017 Toyota Highlander near Orlando. This new Toyota SUV will keep you and your family safe with top-notch safety systems like the Toyota Safety Sense P and Toyota Star Safety System.



And to top it all off, the 2017 Toyota Highlander is available at an affordable price. This new Toyota SUV near Orlando has a starting MSRP of just $30,630!



If you’re tired of the boring, get to our family-owned and operated dealership today for something more fun and exciting. To test drive the 2017 Toyota Highlander, stop by and see us at 16851 State Road 50! We’re located between the Florida Turnpike and Highway 27!



