Sponsored Advertising: Toyota has best resale value!



When it comes to buying and selling a car, there’s a term that is used often. The term “resale value” gets thrown around a lot because it is crucial to the amount of money one makes or pays for a car. Simply put, the resale value of a car is how much it is going to be worth in the future when the time comes to sell it. If you’re in the market for a new ride, the resale value is definitely something to keep in mind during your search.



How to Find Cars with Best Resale Value



You know you want a car within your budget, with good fuel efficiency, and with plenty of cargo space – but how do you know what cars have the best resale value? Lucky for you, Kelley Blue Book has done all of the work for you. Every year, KBB awards automakers for making vehicles that best retain their value over the first five years of ownership.



At Toyota of Orlando, we’re excited to say that Toyota won the best brand award for 2017! Toyota has been recognized with this award yet again for manufacturing cars, trucks, and SUVs that drivers love because of their reliability and lack of depreciation over time. Listed with the best resale value among all other brands was the 2017 Toyota Tundra (#5), Toyota 4Runner (#2), and the Toyota Tacoma (#1)! THREE Toyota vehicles made the Top Ten of the Best Resale Value Awards.

After 36 months, the Toyota Tundra had a resale value of 60.7 percent; and 49 percent after 60 months.

The Toyota 4Runner has a resale value of 64.3 percent after 36 months and 54.5 percent after 60 months.

Topping the list, the Toyota Tacoma has a resale value of 71.8 percent after 36 months. After 60 months, the new Toyota Tacoma’s resale value is 58.4 percent.





Does your Orlando Toyota have good resale value?



Whether you’re car shopping for a new Toyota in Orlando or you already have one, it’s important to know what cars have the best resale value. KBB has determined which Orlando Toyota has the best resale value for each style. Does your Toyota make the list?





Toyota Yaris iA and Toyota Yaris came in second and third place for the best subcompact car.

Toyota Corolla iM placed third for the best compact car with 44 percent resale value after 36 months.

Toyota Camry, America’s best-selling car, comes in third for best resale value of mid-sized cars.

Toyota Avalon takes silver for the best resale value on full-sized cars.

Toyota Prius has a resale value of 37 percent after 36 months, and the Toyota Avalon has a resale value of 38 percent. This puts these two Orlando Toyota hybrids in second and third place for best hybrid car.

Toyota 4Runner takes the number ONE spot for the mid-size SUV with the best resale value!

Toyota Sienna has the best resale value of minivans, holding a 45.6 percent after 36 months and 32.5 percent after 60 months.





