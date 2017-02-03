Sponsored Advertising: Find new Toyota deals at Toyota of Clermont!

At Toyota of Clermont, we believe the best new cars make the best used cars . If you’re searching for a car that you can trust and afford, turn your sights to one of our best used Toyota cars near Orlando. These cars are put through thorough safety inspections and even come with a free Carfax history report so you can feel confident in your used car.

Shop Toyota of Clermont’s Payment Reduction Event!

At Toyota of Clermont, we want to do everything we can to better serve you; things like extending our operating hours and offering cash for cars! That’s right - Toyota of Clermont will be open every day until 10 p.m. during our Payment Reduction Event. When you bring your old car in, you can have it appraised on the spot by our used car manager.

After a quick and thorough appraisal, we’ll offer you top-dollar cash for your trade-in. Toyota of Clermont will even have extra staff and sales associates during our big event to help make your car buying process fast and easy. If you’re worried about financing options, Toyota of Clermont has already secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in APR financing to help you get a lower monthly payment!

Toyota of Clermont wants you to ride home happy! If you’re looking for a new Toyota lease or a deal on used Toyota car, stop by our Toyota of Clermont during our Payment Reduction Event. We’re conveniently located between the Florida Turnpike and Highway 27, at 16851 State Road 50! To schedule a test drive or an appraisal, give us a call at (888) 590-6090.

New 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 7440021

"Advertised lease" for $199.57/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,199 due at signing, includes $3,300.93 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199.57 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $20,018.45. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,184.52. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710074

"Advertised lease" for $199.55/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,299.55 due at signing, includes $3,401.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $23,780.45. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,183.80. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

New 2017 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 7180021

"Advertised lease" for $149/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,799 due at signing, includes $2,951.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $149 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $12,688. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $5,364. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

New 2017 Toyota Camry SE Model (2546) Stock #: 7250018

"Advertised lease" for $189/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,799 due at signing, includes $2,911.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $189 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $14,590.70. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,804. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 02/28/17.

General Disclosure

*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $698.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. Guaranteed loans on a pre-owned vehicle subject to C.A.C. requirements. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through Feb 28, 2017. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA's website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.