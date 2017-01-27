Sponsored Advertising: A Handy Car Parts Guide



Have you always wondered what exactly makes your car go? As car owners, it’s important that we know the basics and how to maintain our car. However, it can be helpful to know more of what makes your car go. At Toyota of Orlando’s Parts Center, our auto parts experts have put together a helpful car parts guide to give you a better understanding of what’s going on under the hood!



Car parts explained



Did you know that your car is made up of over 3,000 car parts? These different pieces and components all serve different purposes, ultimately coming together to make your car run smoothly and getting you from point A to point B! While the knowledge of automotive operations may not interest you, it is important to know what makes up your car and what could be the problem when facing issues.



To help you figure out what’s going on with your ride, our Toyota Parts Center in Orlando has made a list of the car parts you need to know and what they do! For example, there are hundreds of auto parts that are responsible for making your car start, run, and move, including:

Alternator – this crucial Orlando car part is responsible for generating power to your vehicle, including your battery, headlights, wiper blades, and air conditioning.

Pistons – located inside the cylinders of your engine, pistons move up and down to create an air-tight pressure and transfer force to the crankshaft.

Head gasket – pressed between the engine block and the cylinder head, a head gasket is responsible for creating a seal and keeping the engine coolant and oil separated. A sign of a blown head gasket may be white plumes of smoke or oil in the coolant.

Serpentine belt – snaking its way through the area under the hood, a serpentine belt (aka a drive belt) delivers power to components like the alternator, power steering pump, water pump, and air conditioning compressor.

Fuel pump – this integral auto part pumps fuel from your fuel tank and through the lines to your engine.





Luckily, there are a lot of car parts that aren’t necessary to make your car run! There are dozens of components of your car that are simply there for convenience and safety. For example, the heating and cooling for the cabin of your car requires multiple parts, including condensers, compressors, and filters. Other auto parts , like a catalytic converter, aren’t necessary for your car to operate, but they are helpful to the environment. This complex auto part uses a catalyst to transform harmful compounds from your exhaust to less harmful when they come out of your muffler.



