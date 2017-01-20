Sponsored Advertising: Eliminate Texting and Driving



As a driver, it’s very tempting to keep your phone close by. It’s very common to talk on the phone, check a text, or even surf the web while behind the wheel – but it needs to be stopped. Distracted driving is taking lives every day. In fact, nine people in the U.S. die every day because of distracted driving. You may know that texting and driving is a bad idea, but do you know just how dangerous it is?



Eliminate texting and driving



In this day and age, technology has become part of the world we live in. We are constantly connected to the internet, and we are constantly on our phones. When surveyed, most adults and teens say that they know texting and driving is dangerous – but they admit to doing it anyways. Other shocking statistics include:

Over 1.3 million crashes involved cell phones

21 percent of teen drivers involved in fatal accidents were distracted by their cell phones

Nearly 330,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting and driving

An accident is 23 times more likely when text messaging while driving

1 out of 4 teenagers respond to at least one text message every time they drive





As the years go by, the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities continues to climb. However, Toyota of Clermont is working to keep drivers off of their phones. To avoid texting and driving , use tips from our new Toyota dealership near Orlando:





Use hands-free technology. New Toyota cars near Orlando all come standard with Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This technology allows you to stream music, make phone calls, and use navigation – all without having to take your hands off of the wheel or eyes off of the road!

Put your phone somewhere out of reach and out of sight. You will be less tempted to check a text or scroll through Facebook if you don’t have your phone within in an arm’s reach.

Download an app. If you’re still struggling to stay off of your phone when driving, use an app on your phone that keeps it locked while you’re driving in the car.

Remember you’re being watched. Set a good example for the little ones in the back seat when you’re behind the wheel. 48 percent of young drivers have seen their parents drive while talking on the phone and 15 percent have seen them texting and driving.





When you’re driving, you should have all of your attention on the road and the cars around you. Visual, physical, and cognitive distractions are all equally dangerous – and using your cell phone is a combination of all three. Your hands are on your phone rather than the wheel, your eyes are on the phone rather than the road, and your mind is focused on reading and replying rather than defensive driving



Keep away from any distractions when you’re in control of your new Toyota near Orlando! For more tips on how to avoid texting and driving, visit Toyota of Clermont at 16851 State Road 50.



Return Home