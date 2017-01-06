Sponsored Advertising: Make 2017 a year for routine car maintenance



Did you forget to make a New Year’s resolution before the ball dropped this year? Don’t worry – it’s not too late! If you’re looking to make a New Year’s resolution that you can keep easily this year, consider adding routine car maintenance to your list. In 2017, make a resolution to take better care of your car, including washes, waxing, and auto service! If you’re unsure of where to start with your car care resolution, Toyota of Clermont can help!



Car Maintenance Guide for 2017



Start off the year on the right foot by bringing your car to our Orlando Toyota Service Center to get caught up on car maintenance. Whether it’s an oil change your car needs or new car tires, it’s important that you start the year out with your car in tip-top shape! Once you’ve made your first visit to our Toyota Service Center in Orlando, it’s time to make a schedule and stay on track!



A car requires maintenance about every three months or every 5,000 miles – whichever comes first. When making your routine car maintenance schedule for the year, keep this guide from Toyota of Clermont in mind:



Every week – wash your car and remove any dirt, bugs, and grime that could damage your car’s paint job. Be sure to use materials designed to not scratch your car, like microfiber cloth. To clean the glass, use cleaners without ammonia to prevent damage to you window tint. You should wax the exterior of your car every four months to protect the paint from the sun and debris.



After 5,000 miles – bring your vehicle back to our Toyota Service Center in Orlando for a cheap oil change, a tire rotation, and a multipoint inspection.



After 10,000 miles – come back in for another oil change, tire rotation, and multipoint inspection. Don’t forget about our in-house café with coffee and gourmet sandwiches while you wait!



After 15,000 miles – in addition to the oil change, tire rotation, and multipoint inspection, have your cabin air filter cleaned or replaced. This will be just in time for the hot summer months!



After 20,000 miles – make yourself at home in our comfortable waiting room with free wifi and flat screen TVs while you wait for the routine oil change, tire rotation, and multipoint inspection.



After 25,000 miles – after a hot summer, make sure all those fluids are topped off and your radiator is in tiptop shape with a trip to our Orlando Toyota Service Center. Then get your routine oil change and tire rotation taken care of.



After 30,000 miles – it’s time to a take a good look under the hood! Our auto service techs will examine parts and components under your hood for any wear and tear, including hoses, belts, cables, and your brake system.



Start 2017 off with Orlando Toyota Service!



Keeping your car care resolution is easy – especially with help from the experts at our auto service center in Orlando. To start scheduling your car maintenance appointments for 2017, give Toyota of Clermont a call at (866) 454-1614!



