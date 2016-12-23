Sponsored Advertising: Toyota Parts for organizing your road trip



You’re finishing up your last couple of days at work and soon you’ll be out the road to see family and friends! Your kids are out of school and you’re finalizing routes and hotel stops. The whole family is excited for the trip – but you’re a little apprehensive. The last road trip the family took involved a lot of tantrums, messes, and overall stress. If you’re looking to improve your trip this year, Toyota of Clermont has road trip hacks and tips!



5 Car Organization Hacks



One way to ensure that your road trip goes smoothly is to make sure your car is organized and stays organized along the way! As far as making this seemingly impossible dream come true, use these organization tips and hacks from our Orlando auto parts experts:

Turn a cereal container into a trash can. Use a reusable cereal container to hold trash and prevent it from spilling! Just place a bag inside for easy and quick disposal.

Hang a shoe organizer on the back of the seat. Each shoe compartment makes an easy place to store items and keep them uncluttered! For example, keep wipers, paper towels, crayons, games, and other items organized and easy to reach.

Place spare change and toll money in a plastic gum container. This keeps your money in sight and easy to grab quickly. Using a gum container that fits in your cup holder makes it that much more convenient!

Create a stand for your phone. If you’re using your cell phone for directions, use a binder clip clipped to the air vents to create a hands-free phone stand.

Use a shower caddy to organize a cleaning kit. Keep cleaning products and items in a shower caddy to prevent any bottles from getting squished or spilt.





Orlando Toyota Parts can help!



If you’re looking to make more room in your car for a road trip, stop by our Toyota Parts Store in Orlando ! We have parts and accessories to help keep your car organized and clean, including:





Roof racks and cross bars – if you’re out of cargo space in your trunk or hatch, securely strap luggage and belongings onto the roof of your car.

Cargo organizers – keep smaller items upright and prevent them from sliding around with cargo organizers from our Toyota Parts Center in Orlando.

Rubber floor mats – easily remove rubber floor mats and shake or spray off any messes. Rubber floor mats protect your carpet flooring from dirt, sand, crumbs, and spills!

On-board vacuums – some Toyota vehicles, including the Toyota Sienna, have built-in on-board vacuums that allow you to clean up spills and messes throughout the entire vehicle. You can purchase a vacuum to keep in your car to be ready for crumb catastrophes and juice explosions.





