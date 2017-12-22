Sponsored Advertising: Check out the new 2018 Toyota Tacoma today!



Are you looking for a new truck that can handle the occasional weekend getaway? Don’t be limited by your options and find a ride that can take you on an adventure! The new 2018 Toyota Tacoma is here at Toyota of Orlando! This Toyota truck is the perfect option for those looking for something that is ready to tackle everything from your 9-to-5 grind and your off-roading excursions. Our team has picked out some features that we’re sure you’ll love about this new truck.



Why adventure and the 2018 Toyota Tacoma go together perfectly



You’ll have plenty of ways to escape thanks to the new 2018 Toyota Tacoma. This Toyota truck in Orlando has plenty of features to help get you where you need to go. So whether if you’re on your daily commute, an annual road trip, or a family camping trip, it’ll be a breeze.



Performance

Towing and Payload capabilities - Thanks to a 3.5L V6 engine, you’ll be able to tow up to 6800 lbs. or carry a payload of up to 1440 lbs. in this Orlando Toyota.

Multi-terrain select - If you plan on going off the beaten path, you'll love this feature! Off-roading will be a breeze thanks to having a choice of five modes that will help regulate wheelspin.

Utility



Deck rail system - Do you need to strap down something for a trip? The new Tacoma is equipped with an innovative deck rail system the provides four heavy-duty adjustable tie-down cleats. That way, you can keep your cargo securely strapped down.

In-bed storage - There are just some things that we want to make sure stay clean. For things like tools and rags, you'll be able to utilize the Tacoma's in-bed storage compartment.

Style



A tough interior with refined details - This Toyota truck is tough and sophisticated thanks to details like soft-touch materials and available leather-trimmed seating.

Enjoy peace and quiet when you're inside this truck - Do you enjoy hearing all the noise from outside while you drive? We didn't think so. That's why this new Toyota is equipped with noise-reducing technology to make sure you have a peaceful ride.

Technology



Integrated backup camera with rear parking sonar - It’s important to be aware of your surroundings. That includes what’s behind you! That’s why, like all of our new Toyota models, the 2018 Toyota Tacoma is equipped with an integrated backup camera.

GoPro mount on the windshield - Prove your amazing off-roading feats thanks to an integrated GoPro mount on the windshield!

