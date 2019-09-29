< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas teen, 17, accidentally shoots brother dead through bathroom door, police say
Posted Sep 29 2019 12:39PM EDT
Updated Sep 29 2019 12:41PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430707199" data-article-version="1.0">Texas teen, 17, accidentally shoots brother dead through bathroom door, police say</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430707199" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Texas teen, 17, accidentally shoots brother dead through bathroom door, police say&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/texas-teen-17-accidentally-shoots-brother-dead-through-bathroom-door-police-say" data-title="Texas teen, 17, accidentally shoots brother dead through bathroom door, police say" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/texas-teen-17-accidentally-shoots-brother-dead-through-bathroom-door-police-say" addthis:title="Texas teen, 17, accidentally shoots brother dead through bathroom door, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430707199.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430707199");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430707199-430707174"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430707199-430707174" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/29/MONTGOMERY%20COUNTY%20SO_justice%20forney_092919_1569774862896.jpg_7680145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 12:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430707199" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Texas teen was charged Thursday in the accidental shooting death of his brother, after <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-teen-17-accidentally-shoots-brother-dead-through-bathroom-door-police-say">police say</a> he disposed of the gun in a dumpster following a misfire through a bathroom door.</p> <p>Justice Forney, 17, was charged with tampering with evidence after police say he disposed of the weapon used to kill his 17-year-old stepbrother, Romaz Craddock, on Wednesday.</p> <p>Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Rayford Road in Spring, Texas on Wednesday about 6:30 p.m. over reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, police learned that Forney and Craddock were visiting a friend when Forney was “handling a firearm.”</p> <p>That’s when police say he accidentally discharged the gun; a bullet passed through the bathroom door, striking his brother in the torso.</p> <p>Craddock was transported to Memorial Hermann in the Woodlands in critical condition; he eventually succumbed to his injuries.</p> <p>The sheriff’s office said Forney cooperated with them, and witness testimony and other evidence pointed to an accidental shooting.</p> <p>He told authorities he disposed of the gun in a nearby dumpster. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402443" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/toddler-dies-after-being-left-in-hot-car-for-hours-in-torrance-mom-in-custody" title="Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Torrance, mom in custody" data-articleId="430793194" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/8684B46EFEA84851AB4A1C290DB30D6F_1569856851883_7681016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/8684B46EFEA84851AB4A1C290DB30D6F_1569856851883_7681016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/8684B46EFEA84851AB4A1C290DB30D6F_1569856851883_7681016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/8684B46EFEA84851AB4A1C290DB30D6F_1569856851883_7681016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/8684B46EFEA84851AB4A1C290DB30D6F_1569856851883_7681016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Torrance, mom in custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 11:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A toddler has died after allegedly being left in a hot car for hours in Torrance. </p><p>The toddler who passed away has been identified as June Love Agosto.</p><p>The coroner has ruled the 2-year-old’s death an accident versus homicide while it is still under investigation. Her parents are not together. Her dad lives in Lawndale; he and relatives are heartbroken over this incident. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-mother-of-4-died-of-blunt-force-trauma-autopsy-shows" title="Florida mother of 4 died of blunt force trauma, autopsy shows" data-articleId="430792480" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida mother of 4 died of blunt force trauma, autopsy shows</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.</p><p> 32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.</p><p>A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/search-underway-for-missing-elderly-man-last-seen-on-electric-scooter" title="Search underway for missing elderly man, last seen on electric scooter" data-articleId="430791696" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search underway for missing elderly man, last seen on electric scooter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 10:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Fort Pierce Police Department says that 71-year-old Philip Henry Lott is missing.</p><p>They say he was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of Pheasant Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday by his wife. He was wearing blue jeans with a light colored long sleeve shirt.</p><p>Philip may be on his electric, black, three-wheeled scooter, police say. It has a gray seat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-man-reunited-with-his-dog-4-years-after-he-went-missing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Mackenzie%20Cutler%20_AMP_%20Mike%20Plas_dog_093019_1569853785252.png_7680799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mackenzie Cutler & Mike Plas_dog_093019_1569853785252.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian man reunited with his dog 4 years after he went missing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-searching-for-juvenile-porch-pirate-after-stealing-from-florida-doorstep"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/VCSO%20ring_porch%20pirate_093019_1569847968698.png_7680772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="VCSO ring_porch pirate_093019_1569847968698.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies searching for juvenile porch pirate after stealing from Florida doorstep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fda-cautions-pet-owners-against-dog-food-brand-after-sample-shows-salmonella-and-listeria"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/30/GETTY%20-%20Salmonella%20bacteria_1569846811085.jpg_7680600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Salmonella bacteria responsible for salmonella is seen under optical microscopy X 1000. (Photo credit: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="929335382_1569846811085-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA cautions pet owners against dog food brand after sample shows salmonella and listeria</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/how-you-can-send-former-president-jimmy-carter-a-birthday-message-as-he-turns-95"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_093019_1569845813887.png_7680837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images" title="GETTY_jimmy carter_093019_1569845813887.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Send former President Jimmy Carter a birthday Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-mother-of-4-died-of-blunt-force-trauma-autopsy-shows" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida mother of 4 died of blunt force trauma, autopsy shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-underway-for-missing-elderly-man-last-seen-on-electric-scooter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Philip%20Henry%20Lott_1569855458330.png_7681014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search underway for missing elderly man, last seen on electric scooter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-boy-goes-on-dream-disney-vacation-after-using-his-money-to-feed-hurricane-evacuees" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/WDWnews_dorian%20evacuee%20boy%202_093019_1569854280832.png_7681003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/WDWnews_dorian%20evacuee%20boy%202_093019_1569854280832.png_7681003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/WDWnews_dorian%20evacuee%20boy%202_093019_1569854280832.png_7681003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/WDWnews_dorian%20evacuee%20boy%202_093019_1569854280832.png_7681003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/WDWnews_dorian%20evacuee%20boy%202_093019_1569854280832.png_7681003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Walt&#x20;Disney&#x20;World&#x20;News" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida boy goes on dream Disney vacation after using his money to feed hurricane evacuees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-man-reunited-with-his-dog-4-years-after-he-went-missing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Mackenzie%20Cutler%20_AMP_%20Mike%20Plas_dog_093019_1569853785252.png_7680799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Mackenzie%20Cutler%20_AMP_%20Mike%20Plas_dog_093019_1569853785252.png_7680799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Mackenzie%20Cutler%20_AMP_%20Mike%20Plas_dog_093019_1569853785252.png_7680799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Mackenzie%20Cutler%20_AMP_%20Mike%20Plas_dog_093019_1569853785252.png_7680799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/Mackenzie%20Cutler%20_AMP_%20Mike%20Plas_dog_093019_1569853785252.png_7680799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Canadian man reunited with his dog 4 years after he went missing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-searching-for-juvenile-porch-pirate-after-stealing-from-florida-doorstep" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/VCSO%20ring_porch%20pirate_093019_1569847968698.png_7680772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/VCSO%20ring_porch%20pirate_093019_1569847968698.png_7680772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/VCSO%20ring_porch%20pirate_093019_1569847968698.png_7680772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/VCSO%20ring_porch%20pirate_093019_1569847968698.png_7680772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/VCSO%20ring_porch%20pirate_093019_1569847968698.png_7680772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies searching for juvenile porch pirate after stealing from Florida doorstep</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 