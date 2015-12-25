< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas newlyweds killed in car crash moments after tying the knot addthis:title="Texas newlyweds killed in car crash moments after tying the knot"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425443433.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425443433");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425443433-196123020"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(ClaraDon/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(ClaraDon/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425443433-196123020" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(ClaraDon/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(ClaraDon/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div Posted Aug 24 2019 03:41PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 08:32AM EDT href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-newlyweds-killed-after-wedding" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>The high school sweethearts were tragically killed at the scene of the crash, which was witnessed by the sister and mother of the groom, who had been following the newlyweds after the ceremony, according to KFDM.</p> <p>The groom's mother, Kennia Lashwana Morgan told the news station that the couple hadn't even been married five minutes before the fatal crash. She said they had been planning a larger ceremony in December.</p> <p>"I witnessed my own worst nightmare," she said. "That's an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won't forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I'm on earth."</p> <p>She added: "I watched my baby die. I'm still wearing my son's blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car."</p> <p>Kennia Morgan said to take care of and love your family because you never know when they might be taken from you.</p> <p>"Go home and hug your family tonight," she said. "If you have kids, go home and hug them, because now I don't have my kid. More News Stories

Work starts on toll road plans

Posted Aug 27 2019 06:33PM EDT

Task forces that will study and make recommendations about three major toll-road proposals will be committed to protecting farmland and natural springs in the western side of the state, members were told Tuesday as they formally kicked off the work.

Still, critics who fought the projects during this year's legislative session because of concerns about sprawl and environmental damage, maintain the proposals are moving too fast. Reports from the task forces are due in 13 months, and construction is slated to begin in three years.

The proposed roads, a major priority of Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, would expand the Suncoast Parkway from the Tampa Bay area to the Georgia border; extend the Florida Turnpike west to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and add a new multi-use corridor, including a toll road, from Polk County to Collier County.

Latest Storm Track

Posted Aug 27 2019 05:59PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 07:13PM EDT

Visit OrlandoHurricane.com for the latest Dorian forecast models and storm tracks.

Split court refuses to revisit major pot case

Posted Aug 27 2019 05:13PM EDT

A split appeals court on Tuesday refused to grant the state's request to revisit a decision that could revolutionize the way medical marijuana operators do business in Florida.

Instead, the 1st District Court of Appeal asked the Florida Supreme Court to decide whether the state's "vertical integration" system of requiring licensed operators to grow, process and distribute cannabis and derivative products runs afoul of a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in Florida.

In an unusual twist in the high-profile lawsuit, five judges on the appeals court recused themselves from deciding whether the case should get a hearing by the full court, known as an "en banc" hearing. The judges did not explain their recusals. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Work starts on toll road plans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 06:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Task forces that will study and make recommendations about three major toll-road proposals will be committed to protecting farmland and natural springs in the western side of the state, members were told Tuesday as they formally kicked off the work.</p><p>Still, critics who fought the projects during this year's legislative session because of concerns about sprawl and environmental damage, maintain the proposals are moving too fast. Reports from the task forces are due in 13 months, and construction is slated to begin in three years.</p><p>The proposed roads, a major priority of Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, would expand the Suncoast Parkway from the Tampa Bay area to the Georgia border; extend the Florida Turnpike west to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and add a new multi-use corridor, including a toll road, from Polk County to Collier County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.orlandohurricane.com" title="Latest Storm Track" data-articleId="425881490" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/track-dorian_1566947057185_7620607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/track-dorian_1566947057185_7620607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/track-dorian_1566947057185_7620607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/track-dorian_1566947057185_7620607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/track-dorian_1566947057185_7620607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Latest Storm Track</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Visit OrlandoHurricane.com for the latest Dorian forecast models and storm tracks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/split-court-refuses-to-revisit-major-pot-case" title="Split court refuses to revisit major pot case" data-articleId="425870345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/marijuana%20plant%20WTVT%20100118_1538409310130.jpg_6138771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/marijuana%20plant%20WTVT%20100118_1538409310130.jpg_6138771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/marijuana%20plant%20WTVT%20100118_1538409310130.jpg_6138771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/marijuana%20plant%20WTVT%20100118_1538409310130.jpg_6138771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/marijuana%20plant%20WTVT%20100118_1538409310130.jpg_6138771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="File / FOX 13 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Split court refuses to revisit major pot case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A split appeals court on Tuesday refused to grant the state's request to revisit a decision that could revolutionize the way medical marijuana operators do business in Florida.</p><p>Instead, the 1st District Court of Appeal asked the Florida Supreme Court to decide whether the state's "vertical integration" system of requiring licensed operators to grow, process and distribute cannabis and derivative products runs afoul of a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in Florida.</p><p>In an unusual twist in the high-profile lawsuit, five judges on the appeals court recused themselves from deciding whether the case should get a hearing by the full court, known as an "en banc" hearing. 