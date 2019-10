- Students at Park Maitland School recently collected more than 1,200 items and more than $1,500 to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

For two weeks, students sold lemonade and baked goods to raise money.

They also held a donation drive to collect essential items, including food, medical supplies, personal care items and camping gear.

Officials at the school say at the end of the collection, students organized the donations and transported them to a local airport, where the supplies were loaded onto airplanes and flown to the Bahamas for distribution.

In addition to the donations, students also created cards to send well-wishes to those affected by the storm.