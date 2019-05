- Polk County Fire Rescue says a terrible storm caused lots of damage in Four Corners, which consists of Lake, Polk, Osceola and Orange Counties.

A wicked storm with a blanket of rain and heavy wind caused damage all over Four Corners. Storm victim Samatha Williamson says "the trailer was rocking and it just went over."

Samatha told Fox 35 that six people, including her kids and husband, were in this RV when it tumbled over, causing some cuts and bruises to the children. "It was still shaking. We were rolled over. Kind of like you were in a dream really. My husband got banged up on the head and some scratches, a lot of blood, she said.

Right outside Lake Magic RV Resort, workers say the wind damaged a dividing wall in back of a store. Sergio Reyes said that there was "a big downpour. All our trees fell down and it was crazy scary."

Then at Polo Park West, just over a mile away, resident Mary Nelson said that "debris started flying at the window."

Two homes had roof damage and many others lost awnings and trees.

"There was a little shed in here," Barbara Sturtz said. She will need to repair her roof after it blew off of her porch. She found out from her husband. "He called me said you better get home the back porch is in the middle of the street," she said.

Barbara is grateful for her neighbors, who helped get a tarp to cover her home. She was also glad that no one was seriously injured. "I'm looking on the Brightside right out the window," she said.

Despite the mess, Samantha is also counting her blessings. "Absolutely lucky. It's a miracle. Could have been so much worse," she said.