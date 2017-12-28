Starbucks releases black-and-white beverages for the New Year

- Starbucks is saying farewell to 2017 by donning a tuxedo on its beverages.

The coffee-chain is rolling out a trio of specialty drinks to celebrate the arrival of 2018. Its Black and White Mocha is a hot espresso, poured over dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce combined with steamed milk. The chocolate is used as candy sequins to look like a black tie.

You can also try Black and White Mocha as a hot chocolate of Frappuccino drink.

The black-and-white collection is available through the first week of January.

