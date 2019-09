- Sonny's BBQ is offering first responders a free meal on Wednesday.

On September 25th, the barbecue chain will offer a free 'Pork Big Deal' to all first responders with a valid ID or badge. The promotion is valid for dine-in only.

Sonny's BBQ said that "random acts of BBQ is our way of recognizing those who make a difference."

They are also currently raising money for the hurricane-torn Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian made landfall there as a Category 5 hurricane, destroying thousands of homes. In the month of September only, all Sonny's locations will donate a portion of each Monday's sales to the Salvation Army.

For more information on the first responder promotion, visit the Sonny's BBQ website.