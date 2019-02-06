< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Solutions sought for algae woes Solutions sought for algae woes
Posted Jul 01 2019 05:12PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415743328.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415743328");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415743328-388023522"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415743328-388023522" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) (NSF)</strong> - Experts looking into toxic algae outbreaks that have exploded in state waterways want to know if anyone has a proven, innovative cleanup strategy that can be used.</p><p>And they want to know quickly.</p><p>The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is formally accepting information through July 15 on ways to prevent, combat or clean up harmful algal blooms in freshwater bodies and estuaries.</p><p>Thomas Frazer, Florida's chief science officer, said Monday during a state Blue-Green Algae Task Force meeting in Fort Myers that he and other officials at the state department have already been fielding calls from people with ideas about fighting the algae.</p><p>"I wouldn't want to limit the people who have expressed interest," Frazer said. "There are times that people may not have a ton of preliminary data … but sometimes there are really good ideas."</p><p>The better ideas will go before the task force at its Aug. 1 meeting, Frazer said.</p><p>Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in January to create the task force in response to outbreaks of toxic algae and red tide across the state last year.</p><p>The source of outbreaks in Florida and the Gulf of Mexico is blooms of a single-celled organism called Karenia brevis algae, which produces toxins that kill fish, birds, sea turtles, manatees and dolphins and can cause shellfish poisoning in humans.</p><p>The problems particularly drew attention in Southeast and Southwest Florida, as algae plagued water bodies such as the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers and red tide caused fish kills.</p><p>Frazer said the task force won't be asked to pick proposals or vendors but to determine if projects have merit to move forward for potential state grant funding.</p><p>Frazer said officials are open to "all different kinds of potential solutions," which could mean chemical, biological, mechanical ideas or any combination of those methods.</p><p>As part of a request for information, more than 35 questions are asked, from potential environmental impacts to the size of water bodies that could be effectively treated.</p><p>"With regard to cleanup, specifically, we want to make sure the technology provides near-term ecological and human health relief," Frazer said.</p><p>Some people making proposals could be asked to appear before the task force to answer questions about their proposals.</p><p>Frazer said additional people may even be needed to review the viability of proposals.</p><p>Part of the grant-making process will be determining who is behind proposals because some information could come from more than one person.</p><p>The focus of the task force is Lake Okeechobee and waters on both sides of the lake, but the state is also looking at possible algae impacts as far north as the St. Johns River.</p><p>As part of the $90.98 billion budget for the fiscal year that began on Monday, $4 million is slated to go to expanding "statewide water quality analytics for the nutrient over-enrichment analytics assessment and water quality public information portal."</p><p>Separately, a new law (SB 1552) provides $3 million a year for the next five years to the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative to research the causes and impacts of red tide. </p><p>The initiative was created between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and Sarasota-based Mote Marine Laboratory.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story415743328 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story415743328 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-415743328",i="relatedHeadlines-415743328",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis moves quickly on 'job growth' money</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted little time announcing the state has $40 million for economic-development projects his office can fund during the fiscal year that began Monday.</p><p>The governor’s office sent out a news release Monday morning noting that applications were being accepted for the Job Growth Grant Fund, which was created under former Gov. Rick Scott as an alternative to giving incentive money directly to companies that promised to bring new jobs and facilities to the state.</p><p>Money from the fund is supposed to go for job training and public infrastructure projects.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/trump-meets-kim-in-dmz-becomes-first-sitting-us-president-to-step-into-hermit-kingdom" title="Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea" data-articleId="415539556" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday. (Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 12:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By Nicole Darrah (FOX NEWS) - With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to set foot in North Korea when he took 20 steps into the Hermit Kingdom on Sunday.</p><p>Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he crossed the low stone curb separating the North and the South at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The event in the Demilitarized Zone — which also included a roughly 50-minute meeting behind closed doors — marked a return to face-to-face contact between the two leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.</p><p>Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said that the two leaders had agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation’s nuclear program.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teen-arrested-for-murder-of-70-year-old-vietnam-veteran" title="Teen arrested for murder of 70-year-old Vietnam veteran" data-articleId="415350380" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen arrested for murder of 70-year-old Vietnam veteran</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The teen who was charged with shooting and killing an elderly man after his granddaughter snuck him into her house has been arrested.</p><p>David Kentrell Williams was arraigned June 27. He's been charged with one count of 2nd Degree murder and the one count of a felony weapon possession.</p><p>According to police, the 17-year-old came over to the victim's house after his girlfriend snuck him inside. That's when Williams got in an argument with Jamie Mintz, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran. Mintz asked Williams to leave.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/drone-captures-shark-lurking-close-to-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="drone captures shark on camera_1562013731542.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drone captures shark lurking close to family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/uswnt-jersey-is-nikes-best-selling-in-a-single-season-more-than-any-other-soccer-team"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - (L-R) Tobin Heath,Megan Rapinoe,Alex Morgan,Carli Lloyd,Julie Ertz of the USA pose for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)" title="wwc jersey_1562012723822.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/cbp-condemns-disturbing-private-facebook-group-with-reported-graphic-posts-by-employees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY%20CBP%20Patch_1562008256126.jpg_7461106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch is shown on a uniform in this file image taken on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)" title="CBP Patch GETTY-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CBP condemns ‘disturbing' private Facebook group with reported graphic posts by employees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/woman-suspected-of-killing-son-10-years-after-she-was-convicted-of-trying-to-drown-him-as-a-baby"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/ugc_mothermugshot_070119_1562005890824_7460998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sherri Telnas, 45, is shown in a mugshot. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/sheriff-removed-after-parkland-shooting-running-for-old-job-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sheriff removed after Parkland shooting running for old job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/preview-orlando-city-returns-home-to-face-philadelphia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preview: Orlando City returns home to face Philadelphia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/los-angeles-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-unexpectedly-dies-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/drone-captures-shark-lurking-close-to-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/drone%20captures%20shark%20on%20camera_1562013731542.jpg_7461403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drone captures shark lurking close to family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/uswnt-jersey-is-nikes-best-selling-in-a-single-season-more-than-any-other-soccer-team" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;L-R&#x29;&#x20;Tobin&#x20;Heath&#x2c;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x2c;Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;Carli&#x20;Lloyd&#x2c;Julie&#x20;Ertz&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;pose&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;portrait&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;official&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;2019&#x20;portrait&#x20;session&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Ramos&#x20;-&#x20;FIFA&#x2f;FIFA&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 