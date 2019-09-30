This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
A toddler has died after allegedly being left in a hot car for hours in Torrance.
The toddler who passed away has been identified as June Love Agosto.
The coroner has ruled the 2-year-old’s death an accident versus homicide while it is still under investigation. Her parents are not together. Her dad lives in Lawndale; he and relatives are heartbroken over this incident.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.
A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma.
A Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees got to go on a VIP getaway to Walt Disney World over the weekend.
Jermaine Bell and his parents were saving up money to go on a dream vacation to Walt Disney World. However, while on vacation in South Carolina, news of Hurricane Dorian's arrival came through.
Jermaine decided to use his vacation money to provide food for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Dorian. He set up a stand and handed out hot dogs, chips, and soda to everyone who stopped by.