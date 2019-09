- The Fort Pierce Police Department says that 71-year-old Philip Henry Lott is missing.

They say he was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of Pheasant Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday by his wife. He was wearing blue jeans with a light colored long sleeve shirt.

Philip may be on his electric, black, three-wheeled scooter, police say. It has a gray seat.

Philip is said to be about five-feet, six-inches tall and weighs about 188-pounds.

Please call 911 or Detective Fary Jr. Feliu at 772-467-6829 if located. You can also call 772-979-1443 or email ffeliu@fppd.org.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.