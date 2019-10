- Starting Tuesday, glass will no longer be accepted for recycling in Port Orange.

The reasoning behind the change is due to cost, according to city officials:

“Due to the reduced demand for recycled glass, the cost for processing glass for recycling has more than doubled. The recycle processor is removing the glass from the other recyclables and sends it to the landfill at a higher disposal cost than if glass was sent to the landfill with the rest of the trash. By controlling the costs, we can maintain the current level of service to our customers, help with the environment, without passing the increased cost to our customers. When the demand for recycled glass increases, the city will reinstate glass recycling."

Items that are still recyclable include: aluminum and tin cans; plastic containers with recycle symbols #1-#7; newspapers (plastic bag sleeve removed); junk mail; magazines; phone books; mixed office paper and cereal and snack boxes broken down.

Residents can use up to three recycle bins to accommodate all of these items.

"Please note that pizza boxes or any takeout food containers are not recyclable and should be put in the trash,” the city said in a statement.

Glass recycling currently costs $80 a ton to go to G.E.L. Recycling, the city’s contractor. Meanwhile, disposing the glass to the Volusia County landfill as part of the garbage is $34 a ton.