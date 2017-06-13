< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story415920234" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415920234" data-article-version="1.0">Voting rights group raising money to pay felons' fees</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415920234" data-article-version="1.0">Voting rights group raising money to pay felons' fees</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415920234" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Voting rights group raising money to pay felons' fees&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/voting-rights-group-raising-money-to-pay-felons-fees-1" data-title="Voting rights group raising money to pay felons' fees" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/voting-rights-group-raising-money-to-pay-felons-fees-1" addthis:title="Voting rights group raising money to pay felons' fees"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415920234.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415920234");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415920234-390085639"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415920234-390085639" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/voting-rights-group-raising-money-to-pay-felons-fees-1">MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="relatedHeadlines-415920234" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Advocates who successfully campaigned for a referendum restoring voting rights to Florida's felons have launched a fund to help pay outstanding fees and fines that could prevent former convicts from voting.</p> <p>Leaders of a voting rights group, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said at a news conference Tuesday that it hopes to raise $3 million through fundraising.</p> <p>An estimated 1.4 million felons were given the chance to vote after a ballot measure, Amendment 4, passed last November. Of that number, about half a million have unpaid fees or fines that could prevent them from registering under legislation signed into law last week by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p> <p>The grassroots coalition already has raised $80,000 in just a few days, said Desmond Meade, the group's executive director.</p> <p>"This is going to go on as long as it needs to go on," Meade said. "We will be continuously fundraising to make sure ... that those who have demonstrated financial need, we will be working with them on a continuous basis."</p> <p>The amendment restoring voting rights for felons other than convicted murderers and sex offenders was approved with 64.5% of the vote last fall. But the language said felons must complete their sentences, and Republicans in the Florida Legislature interpreted that to include restitution, court costs, fines and fees imposed by a judge at sentencing.</p> <p>DeSantis signed the legislation last Friday. At the same time, he sent a letter to Secretary of State Laurel Lee, saying he was considering restoring other civil rights omitted in Amendment 4, such as holding public office and serving on a jury.</p> <p>Democrats argued that requiring the payment of fines and fees constituted a "poll tax," creating a hurdle that voters didn't intend when they approved the amendment. They also argued the original intent of the felon voting ban in Florida's 1868 Constitution was to repress the minority vote because minorities historically have been disproportionately convicted of felonies, though an identical ban had been on the books since 1838 when Florida was still a territory.</p> <p>The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups that have supported the restoration of voting rights for felons filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging the new state law.</p> <p>The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition has been meeting with judges, prosecutors and elections supervisors to explore ways that fees and fines can be waived in favor of community service, as permitted by the new law.</p> <p>One top prosecutor, State Attorney Andrew Warren in Hillsborough County, said he is considering asking a judge to waive fines and fees en masse in favor of community service.</p> <p>"Our goal is to fulfill the promise of Amendment 4," Warren tweeted last Saturday. "Together, we're going to get it done."</p> <p>Meade said Tuesday that legislation wasn't going to detract from what Amendment 4 accomplished.</p> <p>"No amount of legislation changes that fact," Meade said. section class="module mod-story-snippet">
header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Politics Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/House_committee_files_lawsuit_to_get_Tru_0_7465311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/House_committee_files_lawsuit_to_get_Tru_0_7465311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/House_committee_files_lawsuit_to_get_Tru_0_7465311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/House_committee_files_lawsuit_to_get_Tru_0_7465311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/House_committee_files_lawsuit_to_get_Tru_0_7465311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday in order to get President Donald Trump's tax returns." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House committee files lawsuit over Trump tax returns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A House committee sued the Trump administration in federal court Tuesday for access to President Donald Trump's tax returns, setting up a legal showdown over the records.</p><p>The House Ways and Means Committee said it needs the documents for an investigation into tax law compliance by the president, among other things. It asked the court to order the administration to turn over the documents.</p><p>The committee originally demanded six years of Trump's tax records in early April under a law that says the Internal Revenue Service "shall furnish" the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/vice-president-mike-pence-s-plane-called-back-to-dc-for-unspecified-emergency" title="Vice President Pence abruptly called back to DC for unspecified reason, cancels New Hampshire visit" data-articleId="415872955" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vice President Pence abruptly called back to DC for unspecified reason, cancels New Hampshire visit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) - Vice President Pence was called back to Washington on Tuesday for what was initially described as an emergency, as he canceled a planned visit to New Hampshire.</p><p>Officials did not offer details on the situation but later sought to downplay the change of plans.</p><p>"Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC," Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah tweeted. "It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-campaign-announces-105m-fundraising-haul-blowing-past-dem-candidates" title="Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates" data-articleId="415847914" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that its re-election operation r aised a whopping $105 million in the second quarter, a figure that blows past what the Democratic candidates have been pulling in.</p><p>As for their war chest, the campaign reported it had $100 million in cash on hand.</p><p>President Trump raised a large chunk of that -- $24.8 million -- in the 24 hours after his 2020 re-election campaign launch last month. The figures revealed Tuesday indicate fundraising has been steady throughout the quarter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-continues-for-hit-and-run-driver-in-pine-hills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="search for hit-and-run driver_1562104400079.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search continues for hit-and-run driver in Pine Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/images-show-migrants-pleading-for-help-in-dangerous-overcrowded-texas-dhs-detention-facilities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fifty-one adult females were held in a cell designated for male juveniles with a capacity for 40 observed by the DHS' Office of Inspector General on June 12, 2019 at Border Patrol's Fort Brown Station. (Photo Credit: OIG)" title="migrants 1 THUMB_1562100866835.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/usa-advances-to-womens-world-cup-final-after-defeating-england-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Christen Press celebrate during the World Cup Women match between England v USA at the Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)" title="1153323362_1562101157546-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USA advances to Women's World Cup final after defeating England 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/RESIZED_1562075908648_7464736_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="RESIZED_1562075908648.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/search%20for%20hit-and-run%20driver_1562104400079.jpg_7466753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search continues for hit-and-run driver in Pine Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/images-show-migrants-pleading-for-help-in-dangerous-overcrowded-texas-dhs-detention-facilities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty-one&#x20;adult&#x20;females&#x20;were&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;designated&#x20;for&#x20;male&#x20;juveniles&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;capacity&#x20;for&#x20;40&#x20;observed&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;DHS&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Inspector&#x20;General&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;Border&#x20;Patrol&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Fort&#x20;Brown&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;OIG&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/july-4-flyovers-to-force-temporary-closure-of-reagan-airport-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/18/REAGAN-GETTY_1545145701712_6538806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Passengers&#x20;move&#x20;through&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Reagan&#x20;National&#x20;Airport&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Thanksgiving&#x20;holiday&#x20;November&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>July 4 flyovers to force temporary closure of Reagan Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/state-wants-ballot-signature-lawsuit-tossed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/16/ballot-recount-vote_1542418806397_6413165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State wants ballot signature lawsuit tossed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 