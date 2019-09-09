< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Trump promises report on his finances before election Trump promises report on his finances before election finances before election"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428084498.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428084498");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428084498-428083183"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/trump-taliban_1568070854719_7647606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/trump-taliban_1568070854719_7647606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/trump-taliban_1568070854719_7647606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/trump-taliban_1568070854719_7647606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/trump-taliban_1568070854719_7647606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428084498-428083183" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/trump-taliban_1568070854719_7647606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By BERNARD CONDON, Associated Press
Posted Sep 09 2019 07:23PM EDT class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428084498" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump on Monday promised to release a detailed financial report of his personal holdings to the public before the presidential election next year, though he was vague on just what he would disclose that is new.</p><p>"At some point prior to the election, I'm going to be giving out a financial report of me, and it'll be extremely complete," he told reporters at the White House before leaving for a campaign rally in North Carolina.</p><p>It wasn't clear from Trump's comments how this new report might differ from financial disclosures that Trump files with the government ethics office early each year. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for details.</p><p>Trump's promise of more disclosure came amid scrutiny of Vice President Mike Pence's stay last week at a Trump resort in Doonbeg, Ireland, and questions about why an Air Force crew stayed at one of his properties in Scotland.</p><p>Democrats are investigating taxpayer-funded government spending at Trump properties as part of its broader probe into his finances.</p><p>"I'm going to give out my financial condition and you'll be extremely shocked that the numbers are many, many times what you think," Trump said. "I don't need to have somebody take a room overnight at a hotel."</p><p>Trump files a lengthy report detailing his holdings with the Office of Government Ethics each year, but figures on the value of his assets, revenue taken in and how much he has borrowed are given in broad ranges. It's also not clear from the report who may be investing alongside him in his various properties.</p><p>His disclosure filed earlier this year showed he took in at least $453 million in revenue in 2018 and he owes at least $315 million to various banks.</p><p>Trump broke with decades of precedent by refusing to disclose his tax return to the public before taking office. Trump handed over management responsibility of the Trump Organization to his two adult sons, but did not sell off his interest in his properties and put the proceeds into a blind trust. More Politics Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump's North Carolina rally to be a test for his clout, GOP</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JONATHAN LEMIRE and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina on Monday will serve as a measure of his clout in trying to elect a Republican to the House in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race.</p><p>It will be his first campaign rally since a tough end of summer that saw slipping poll numbers, warning signs of an economic slowdown and a running battle over hurricane forecasts.</p><p>Trump will visit the state on the eve of the House election Tuesday. He enjoys wide popularity within his own party, but a GOP defeat in a red-leaning state could, when combined with a wave of recent bad headlines, portend trouble for his reelection campaign.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/for-911-families-mixed-views-on-trump-taliban-talks" title="For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks" data-articleId="428083729" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/taliban-talks_1568070854703_7647605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/taliban-talks_1568070854703_7647605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/taliban-talks_1568070854703_7647605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/taliban-talks_1568070854703_7647605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/taliban-talks_1568070854703_7647605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JENNIFER PELTZ and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If President Donald Trump's now-canceled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents on U.S. soil was stunning, the date chosen was perhaps even more so: days before the anniversary of 9/11, the reason for the war they were going to talk about ending.</p><p>Sept. 11 victims' relatives and first responders digested the news Monday with mixed feelings. Several called the timing unfortunate but the idea of talks worthwhile, a potential path toward peace for Afghans and Americans weary of Washington's longest war.</p><p>"I don't want to see other families suffer the way I did. That's the bottom line. Not soldiers or innocent victims of terrorism," said Jim Riches, a retired New York deputy fire chief who responded to the terror 2001 attacks and lost his son, Jimmy, a fellow firefighter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/former-south-carolina-gov-sanford-adds-name-to-gop-long-shots-against-trump" title="FOX 7 Discussion: Mark Sanford adds name to GOP long shots against Trump" data-articleId="427923767" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/FOX_7_Discussion__Mark_Sanford_0_7647397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/FOX_7_Discussion__Mark_Sanford_0_7647397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/FOX_7_Discussion__Mark_Sanford_0_7647397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/FOX_7_Discussion__Mark_Sanford_0_7647397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/09/FOX_7_Discussion__Mark_Sanford_0_7647397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Another Republican has announced he is challenging President Donald Trump in the 2020 election." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 7 Discussion: Mark Sanford adds name to GOP long shots against Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, joined the Republican race against President Donald Trump on Sunday, aiming to put his Appalachian trail travails behind him for good as he pursues an admittedly remote path to the presidency.</p><p>“I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,” Sanford said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” ″This is the beginning of a long walk.”</p><p>When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who’s popular within the party, Sanford, who has acknowledged his slim chances by saying he doesn’t expect to become president, said: “I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. FOX 7 Discussion: Mark Sanford adds name to GOP long shots against Trump
Posted Sep 08 2019 05:04PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:05PM EDT
Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, joined the Republican race against President Donald Trump on Sunday, aiming to put his Appalachian trail travails behind him for good as he pursues an admittedly remote path to the presidency.

"I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in," Sanford said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday." ″This is the beginning of a long walk."

When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who's popular within the party, Sanford, who has acknowledged his slim chances by saying he doesn't expect to become president, said: "I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way." Featured Videos
Mother, baby manatee trapped in spillway
Florida woman rides out Dorian in Bahamas
2 accused of threatening drive-thru workers with guns
California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-rides-out-dorian-in-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Maggie Rende_1568081540323.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida woman rides out Dorian in Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/2-accused-of-threatening-drive-thru-workers-with-guns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="two accused of threatening drive-thru workers with guns_1568079193182.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 accused of threatening drive-thru workers with guns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/california-governor-signs-vaccine-bills-he-demanded"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_20190910022508-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded</h3> </a> Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/Maggie%20Rende_1568081540323.jpg_7647955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida woman rides out Dorian in Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/gainesville-firefighters-deployed-to-bahamas-after-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/gainesville%20firefighters%20to%20bahamas_1568081261417.jpg_7647945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gainesville firefighters deployed to Bahamas after Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/2-accused-of-threatening-drive-thru-workers-with-guns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/09/two%20accused%20of%20threatening%20drive-thru%20workers%20with%20guns_1568079193182.jpg_7647906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 accused of threatening drive-thru workers with guns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/california-governor-signs-vaccine-bills-he-demanded" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mcdonald-s-employee-filmed-choking-punching-customer-over-alleged-complaint-about-cold-fries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/18/mcdonald%27s%20french%20fries_1531943855238.jpg_5808298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McDonald's employee filmed choking, punching customer over alleged complaint about cold fries</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 