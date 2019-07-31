< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422167175" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Trump declares 'hate has no place in our country,' as Dems demand recall of Congress data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422167175-421343788" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_073119_1564594259704.png_7562797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <aside id='related-headlines422167175' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/2-mass-shootings-in-less-than-24-hours-shock-us-1">
<span>2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/el-paso-mayor-issues-local-disaster-declaration-after-mass-shooting">
<span>El Paso mayor issues local disaster declaration</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/entertainment/rihanna-criticizes-president-trump-s-response-to-el-paso-dayton-mass-shootings">
<span>Rihanna criticizes Trump's response to shootings</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart">
<span>El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead, 26 injured</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/pulse-nightclub-survivor-reacts-to-mass-shootings-in-el-paso-and-dayton">
<span>Pulse nightclub survivor reacts to mass shootings</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/el-paso-mayor-issues-local-disaster-declaration-after-mass-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159311803_1564956387037_7572390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>El Paso mayor issues local disaster declaration</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/rihanna-criticizes-president-trump-s-response-to-el-paso-dayton-mass-shootings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY_rihanna%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080419_1564961360757.png_7572271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Rihanna criticizes Trump's response to shootings</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead, 26 injured</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pulse-nightclub-survivor-reacts-to-mass-shootings-in-el-paso-and-dayton"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/WOFL_pulse%20survivor_080419_1564960170174.png_7572266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Pulse nightclub survivor reacts to mass shootings</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - President Trump on Sunday <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/trump-declares-hate-has-no-place-in-our-country-as-dems-demand-recall-of-congress">forcefully denounced two mass shootings</a> in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."</p> <p>Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump promised "we're going to take care" of the problem. He said he's been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress and will be making an additional statement Monday morning.</p> <p>Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill."</p> <p>He said the problem of shootings has been going on "for years and years" and "we have to get it stopped."</p> <p>The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.</p> <p>The gunman in Ohio rampage was wearing a mask, bulletproof vest, earplugs and had at least 100 rounds when he opened fire outside a bar, killed nine, including his sister, and injuring more than two dozen, one in critical condition, police said Sunday.</p> <p>Meanwhile, authorities in Texas said the mass shooting is being investigated as a domestic terrorism case. Officials are also looking into whether hate crime charges against gunman Patrick Crusius, who has also been charged with capital murder, are appropriate after an alleged manifesto believed to be written by the 21-year-old could indicate “a nexus to a hate crime.”</p> <p>However, some observers noted that mass shooters are increasingly using disingenuous manifestos primarily as a means to cause division and sow discord, rather than to advance a particular political agenda.</p> <p>"The first mistake people are making is to assume the creep meant anything he said in his manifesto," wrote columnist Brian Cates. "Something new has been added into the mix in the last year and we have to recognize it: Mass shootings done for **fun** as the ultimate troll where these [shooters] write confusing manifestos and then sit back & watch the fun as both sides claim he belongs to the other."</p> <p>Cates added: "The ChristChurch demon & his copycats are purposefully writing manifestos that are a smorgasbord of conflicting political rhetoric, almost none of which they believe. Do you realize what's happening? These [trolls] **know** how the mainstream media reacts to one of these mass shooting events, how both sides immediately start poring over the manifesto, scouring the social media, each trying to say to the other 'AHA! HE BELONGS TO YOU GUYS!'"</p> <p>Politically, Democrats appeared split as to how much blame to assign to Trump. Democratic presidential candidate Cory Brooker declared that Trump is "responsible" for the El Paso shooting, while another Democratic presidential contender, Julian Castro said "there's one person that's responsible directly" for the massacre -- "and that's the shooter."</p> <p>At the same time, Castro told ABC News' "This Week," Trump has embraced "division and bigotry and fanning the flames of hate" as a form of "political strategy."</p> <p>"It's no accident that, just a few weeks after he announced his 2020 reelection bid, there he was indulging and entertaining this 'Send her back' chant," Castro said. "And he's spoken about immigrants as being invaders. "He's given license for this toxic brew of white supremacy to fester more and more in this country. And we're seeing the results of that."</p> <p>And Castro, who previously served as San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary, said Trump needs to do more to "unite Americans instead of fanning the flames of bigotry."</p> <p>Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, accused Trump of being a white nationalist and says he is encouraging "open racism."</p> <p>But Castro, speaking to anchor Jonathan Karl, reiterated that only the shooter bears "direct" responsibility. In a statement released later Sunday, Castro echoed that comment, saying, “These shooters are ultimately to blame for their actions. They are attempting to terrorize us but I believe that the vast majority of Americans reject this hatred."</p> <p>In North Las Vegas, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders became one of several prominent Democrats to demand Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell call senators back to Washington from their summer recess.</p> <p>He said the Senate should "have a special session to address gun violence in America and let us finally have the courage to take on the NRA."</p> <p>He also called out the president, saying "I say to President Trump, please stop the racist anti-immigrant rhetoric. Stop the hatred in this country which is creating the kind of violence that we see."</p> <p>Sanders then joined several of his fellow Democratic presidential contenders in calling for universal background checks for firearm purchases and more restrictions on assault weapons.</p> <p>"Assault weapons are designed for one reason," Sanders claimed. "They are military weapons. And I don't have to explain that to the people in Las Vegas who experienced the worst gun tragedy in the history of this country."</p> <p>Booker backed up Sanders' call in a tweet: "This is a national crisis. Mitch McConnell needs to bring the Senate back from recess right now and hold votes on legislation to protect Americans from gun violence. Enough. We need to end this carnage now."</p> <p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This is a national crisis. Mitch McConnell needs to bring the Senate back from recess right now and hold votes on legislation to protect Americans from gun violence. Enough. We need to end this carnage now.</p>&mdash; Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) <a href="https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1158091624574005248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p>And Elizabeth Warren said the "public health crisis" of gun violence mandated a special session of Congress.</p> <p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We must treat this like the public health crisis that it is. <a href="https://twitter.com/SenMajLdr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SenMajLdr</a>: Bring the Senate back from recess to vote on legislation to address the gun violence epidemic.</p>&mdash; Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) <a href="https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1158127957992443905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p>FBI agents on Sunday executed search warrants at three homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area where Crusius had stayed.</p> <p>An agency spokeswoman, Melinda Urbina, declined to give more details on the locations.</p> <p>One of them was the home of his grandparents in Allen, Texas, where authorities shut down streets following the shooting.</p> <p>U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, responding to online speculation, said Sunday the federal agency does not conduct immigration enforcement operations "during tragedies."</p> <p>ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa said the statement was issued Sunday afternoon in an effort to dispel "false rumors."</p> <p>Zamarripa says ICE agents immediately responded to aid local and state law enforcement officers as the shooting unfolded. </p> <p><strong>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-declares-hate-has-no-place-in-our-country-as-dems-demand-recall-of-congress" target="_blank">FoxNews.com</a>.</strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/aide-sen-mitch-mcconnell-trips-breaks-shoulder-in-kentucky-1" title="Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky" data-articleId="422165122" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 07:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is recovering at home in Kentucky after suffering a shoulder fracture in a fall Sunday, a spokesman said.</p><p>McConnell tripped on his outdoor patio at his Louisville home Sunday morning, and has been treated and released after getting medical attention, said David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican. Popp's emailed statement said the 77-year-old McConnell is working from home in Louisville and "will continue to work from home" for now.</p><p>The statement didn't elaborate on where he received help or what treatment he received or the expected time needed for recovery. A McConnell spokesman didn't immediately return a telephone message Sunday evening.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/president-trump-orders-flags-at-half-staff-in-remembrance-of-the-victims-of-two-mass-shootings" title="President Trump orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings" data-articleId="422118732" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/19/american_flag_usa_generic_051918_1526751621899_5558224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joshua Hoehne via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump is ordering flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings in less than a day that killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more.</p><p>A proclamation released by the White House on Sunday says the nation shares "in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks."</p><p>The first attack Saturday at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 20 people. That was followed by another shooting in a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, which claimed nine lives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/impeachment-watch-nearly-half-of-house-dems-support-inquiry" title="Impeachment watch: Nearly half of House Dems support inquiry" data-articleId="422025472" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/President_Trump_unleashes_Twitter_tirade_0_7544381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/President_Trump_unleashes_Twitter_tirade_0_7544381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/President_Trump_unleashes_Twitter_tirade_0_7544381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/President_Trump_unleashes_Twitter_tirade_0_7544381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/President_Trump_unleashes_Twitter_tirade_0_7544381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Impeachment watch: Nearly half of House Dems support inquiry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly half the House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump — a milestone but still probably not enough to push Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch proceedings.</p><p>A tally by The Associated Press on Wednesday showed 114 Democrats in the House, and one Republican-turned independent, are now publicly backing an inquiry, a notable spike in the days since special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill. Some two dozen House Democrats, and two top senators, added their names after Mueller's public appearance last week.</p><p>The numbers also show the limits. Even with half the Democrats favoring impeachment efforts, it's not seen by leadership as a working majority for quick action. Pelosi, who needs at least a 218-vote majority to pass most legislation in the House, has been unwilling to move toward impeachment without a groundswell of support — both on and off Capitol Hill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Fox 35 News App

iPhone | iPad | Android id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/rihanna-criticizes-president-trump-s-response-to-el-paso-dayton-mass-shootings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY_rihanna%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080419_1564961360757.png_7572271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY_rihanna%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080419_1564961360757.png_7572271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY_rihanna%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080419_1564961360757.png_7572271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY_rihanna%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080419_1564961360757.png_7572271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/GETTY_rihanna%20WHITE%20HOUSE_trump%20080419_1564961360757.png_7572271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Trump&#x3a;&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2c;&#x20;Rihanna&#x3a;&#x20;Jean-Baptiste&#x20;LaCroix&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rihanna criticizes President Trump's response to El Paso, Dayton mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/aide-sen-mitch-mcconnell-trips-breaks-shoulder-in-kentucky-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/21/mitchmcconnell_1458559506477_1045352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed&#x20;Policemen&#x20;gather&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;FBI&#x20;armoured&#x20;vehicle&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Cielo&#x20;Vista&#x20;Mall&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;active&#x20;shooter&#x20;situation&#x20;is&#x20;going&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;Mall&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;JOEL&#x20;ANGEL&#x20;JUAREZ&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>El Paso shooting leaves 20 dead, 26 injured; officials to seek death penalty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-mass-shootings-in-less-than-24-hours-shock-us-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159693888_1280x720_1564960423811_7572410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159693888_1280x720_1564960423811_7572410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159693888_1280x720_1564960423811_7572410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159693888_1280x720_1564960423811_7572410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1159693888_1280x720_1564960423811_7572410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Megan&#x20;JELINGER&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pulse-nightclub-survivor-reacts-to-mass-shootings-in-el-paso-and-dayton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/WOFL_pulse%20survivor_080419_1564960170174.png_7572266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/WOFL_pulse%20survivor_080419_1564960170174.png_7572266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/WOFL_pulse%20survivor_080419_1564960170174.png_7572266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/WOFL_pulse%20survivor_080419_1564960170174.png_7572266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/04/WOFL_pulse%20survivor_080419_1564960170174.png_7572266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pulse nightclub survivor reacts to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 