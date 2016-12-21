< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418638378" data-article-version="1.0">Trump abortion rule deals 'devastating blow' to Planned Parenthood, group says</h1> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trump abortion rule deals 'devastating blow' to Planned Parenthood, group says&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/trump-abortion-rule-deals-devastating-blow-to-planned-parenthood-group-says" addthis:title="Trump abortion rule deals 'devastating blow' to Planned Parenthood, group says"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418638378.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418638378");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418638378-269251230"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418638378-269251230" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:51AM EDT</span></p> <a href="/health/lawsuit-seeks-to-block-georgia-law-that-bans-most-abortions-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20HEART%20BEAT%20BILL%20LAWSUIT%205P_00.00.14.07_1561771332893.png_7455911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lawsuit seeks to block law banning most abortions</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/madonna-wants-the-pope-to-know-that-jesus-supports-abortion"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/pope%20and%20GETTY_madonna_062319_1561297447611.png_7433779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Madonna to the Pope: Jesus supports abortion</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/nyc-to-become-first-city-to-directly-fund-abortions"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>NYC to become first city to directly fund abortion</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/planned-parenthood-building-large-women-s-clinic-in-alabama-despite-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/18/8484870_G_1439919396784_111917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Planned Parenthood building clinic in Alabama</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The Trump administration <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-abortion-restrictions-effective-immediately-1">stopped taxpayer dollars from going to abortion referrals</a> at publicly funded family planning centers on Monday.</p><p>Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, sued the administration, along with 20 states and the District of Columbia, in an attempt to stop Health and Human Services, or HHS, from diverting Title X family planning funding going to abortions. But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, with two judges appointed by Trump, rejected the plea.</p><p>"This is a devastating blow to the 4 million patients who obtain birth control, cancer screenings, and other essential care through Title X," <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-abortion-tax-dollar-planned-parenthood">the organization tweeted</a>.</p><p>Ahead of a Tuesday HHS conference, the administration formally notified clinics that it will begin to enforce the ban on abortion referrals as well as a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. Another requirement, that abortion facilities cannot be under the same roof as family planning clinics, will take effect next year.</p><p>Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said the abortion provider's "doors are still open."</p><p>"We will not stop fighting for all those across the country in need of essential care," Wen added.</p><p>But HHS Secretary Alex Azar told "Fox News @ Night" the administration is just enforcing the law already on the books about abortion.</p><p>"For too long that money has been used to subsidize the provision of abortion contrary to statute. Congress has said that you cannot support abortion as a method of family planning," Azar said in June. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Democrats complain of Trump 'ballot bias' in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge in Florida is hearing arguments over a longstanding state law that reserves the top slot of next year's presidential ballot for the party of the state's governor.</p><p>That means top billing would go to President Donald Trump, unless he faces a successful Republican primary challenge, because Gov. Ron DeSantis is a Republican.</p><p>The Democratic National Committee's legal challenge underscores how crucial Florida is in its bid to retake the White House.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/biden-says-if-trump-challenges-his-mental-state-he-ll-challenge-him-to-a-push-up-contest" title="Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest" data-articleId="418453699" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos by Sean Gallup and Mark Wilson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would challenge President Trump to a push-up contest on-air if the commander-in-chief questions his physical or mental faculties on the 2020 debate stage.</p><p>Biden appeared on "Morning Joe" for a Tuesday interview with co-host Mika Brzezinski and said he would immediately retaliate if Trump started poking fun at his behavior.</p><p>"I would say, come on Donald, come on, man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal? I mean jokingly," Biden said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-stands-by-racist-tweets-against-lawmakers-says-if-youre-not-happy-here-you-can-leave" title="Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'" data-articleId="418238991" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”</p><p>Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, very simply, you can leave, you can leave right now."</p><p>“These are people who hate our country,” Trump added.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-july-17-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Morning_Weather_Report__July_17th_0_7528747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Morning_Weather_Report__July_17th_0_20190717111813"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sizzling sunshine, high humidity, and rain chances on tap today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-father-threw-son-into-atlantic-ocean-to-teach-the-child-how-to-swim-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/John%20Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg_7528457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="John Bloodsworth_1563337942040.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say father threw son into Atlantic Ocean to 'teach the child how to swim'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/alameda-s-uss-hornet-played-key-role-in-apollo-11-mission"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/Alameda_s_U_S_S__Hornet_played_key_role__0_7527929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alameda_s_U_S_S__Hornet_played_key_role__0_20190717013727-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alameda's U.S.S. Hornet played key role in Apollo 11 mission</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/aaa-newer-car-windows-could-trap-you-in-an-emergency"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/broken%20window_1563330006448.jpg_7527952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="broken window_1563330006448.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AAA: Newer car windows could trap you in an emergency</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/cardi-b-praises-bernie-sanders-suggests-he-should-have-won-in-2016" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GETTY_bernie%20sanders%20cardi%20b_071719_1563368218938.png_7528797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cardi B praises Bernie Sanders, suggests he should have won in 2016</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-abortion-rule-deals-devastating-blow-to-planned-parenthood-group-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/21/Planned_Parenthood_funding_0_2461190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump abortion rule deals 'devastating blow' to Planned Parenthood, group says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/new-york-raises-statewide-smoking-age-to-21-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY_cigarettes_041619_1555430242720_7117008_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY_cigarettes_041619_1555430242720_7117008_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY_cigarettes_041619_1555430242720_7117008_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY_cigarettes_041619_1555430242720_7117008_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY_cigarettes_041619_1555430242720_7117008_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matt&#x20;Cardy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New York raises statewide smoking age to 21</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/utah-boy-selling-ice-cold-beer-appears-to-be-a-savvy-marketer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Brigham%20City%20PD_ice%20cold%20beer%20boy_071719_1563365099633.png_7528825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Brigham%20City%20PD_ice%20cold%20beer%20boy_071719_1563365099633.png_7528825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Brigham%20City%20PD_ice%20cold%20beer%20boy_071719_1563365099633.png_7528825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Brigham%20City%20PD_ice%20cold%20beer%20boy_071719_1563365099633.png_7528825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/Brigham%20City%20PD_ice%20cold%20beer%20boy_071719_1563365099633.png_7528825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Brigham&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Utah boy selling ‘ice cold beer' appears to be a savvy marketer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/deputies-florida-man-tied-up-wife-s-lover-cut-off-penis-ran-off-with-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/GILCREST%20CO%20SO_alex%20bonilla_071719_1563364625936.png_7528820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Florida man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis, ran off with it</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 