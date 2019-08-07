When the conversation turned to gun rights, Sanders expressed condolences to those who were killed or wounded in El Paso and Dayton but noted that nearly all gun owners would never commit such violence.
"All that I ask of the gun owners — and you're absolutely right, 99.9 percent of gun owners would never in a million, billion years think of doing these horrible things — but at the moment that we are living in, I think we are all going to have to make some concessions to the reality of what's going on, and that is that there is a small number of — call them whatever you want, depraved people — who are prepared to do that," Sanders said.
"I wish I could say in the best of all possible worlds, yeah, you can own any weapon you want and so forth and such. We're not in the best of all possible worlds. We're living in a world where we're shocked every day by horror," he added.
Sanders later added that he doesn't have a "magical solution" to fix the mass shooting problem in the U.S., but noted "all we can do is the best that we can do."
His comments are likely to reinforce his progressive critics' claims that for most of his political career Sanders hasn't been supportive of gun control and voted against bills infringing on Second Amendment rights.
The National Rifle Association (NRA) backed Sanders' 1990 congressional campaign after his opponent, Republican Peter Smith, came out in support of an assault weapons ban.
"We don't like everything that Mr. Sanders has to say about firearms," NRA lobbyist James Baker told the Rutland Herald in 1990. "But he's been upfront about it. He's at least as good, if not better, than Mr. Smith."
Following the election, according to the left-wing site AlterNet, Sanders repeatedly voted against bills that would require waiting periods for those buying firearms and opposed an effort to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fund research on gun violence.
Even in 2015, Sanders voted in favor of a 2005 law protecting gun manufacturers from lawsuits. The legislation was later hailed by the NRA's Wayne LaPierre as a "historic victory."
Yet amid Sanders' run for the top office in the country, he has slightly shifted his views on gun rights to the left.
Following the Christchurch shooting back in March, Sanders celebrated New Zealand's move to ban "military-style semi-automatic weapons" and urged for a similar policy in the U.S.
"This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like. We must follow New Zealand's lead, take on the NRA and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States," Sanders tweeted.
Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:57AM EDT
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.
The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso late in the day after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him, but the White House said the couple met with hospital staff and first responders and spent time with wounded survivors and their families.
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:41PM EDT
The Plaza Live venue on Bumby Avenue in Orlando was bustling with activity on Wednesday afternoon as Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg met with supporters.
Inside the venue, the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana was introduced by Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. Buttigieg wasted no time getting right down to serious subjects.
He addressed the Texas and the Ohio mass shootings saying white supremacists and other hate groups have to be stopped. Buttigieg also said more has to be done on gun control.
Posted Aug 07 2019 10:28PM EDT
Though it still needs a sign-off from the Florida Supreme Court, a proposed constitutional amendment about the citizenship of voters has met a petition-signature requirement to go on the November 2020 ballot.
The political committee Florida Citizen Voters had submitted 843,528 valid petition signatures to the state as of Wednesday, topping the 766,200-signature requirement to reach the ballot, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.
The committee also had complied with a requirement that it meet certain signature thresholds in at least 14 of the state’s 27 congressional districts.